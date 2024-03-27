Top 10 NFL Defenses For The 2024 Season: Ranking the best defenses

Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) and cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) and linebacker Kwon Alexander (9) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the projected best defenses in the NFL after free agency. The New York Jets maintain the best spot despite some down games last season due to their horrible offense. They have elite personnel across the board, but there are other units climbing the rankings!

1) Jets

The New York Jets were in the playoff race for most of the season, and that’s all because of their defense, which somehow got them 7 wins despite having a historically bad offense. Losing Bryce Huff does hurt, but Javon Kinlaw could provide some upside for a defense that’s loaded with superstars. Quinnen Williams is one of the best defensive linemen in the sport, Jermaine Johnson is a dynamic pass rusher, and Sauce Gardner is the best cornerback in the game. If their offense is passable, they’ll be a nightmare to face for the top of the AFC.

2) Browns

Myles Garrett anchors a defense that had the lowest EPA/Play allowed in the NFL (-0.155), and they made some nice additions on that front as well. Jordan Hicks, Za'Darius Smith, and Devin Bush will add even more to a defense that carried this team to the postseason, and they could be a contender to have the lowest points allowed per game in the NFL. The only thing that holds this team back is their offense, the defense will always show up to play (except against the Texans).

3) Ravens

The best defense in the NFL last season in terms of points allowed per game (16.2), the Baltimore Ravens are a hard-nosed team that has a forward-thinking approach as an organization while always keeping an old-school touch to their defense. They didn’t make any notable additions on defense, but it’s not like they really had to, either. Kyle Hamilton is a superstar and their entire defensive lineup is loaded with capable and versatile defenders, and this unit accomplished the feat of making the Chiefs offense look mortal in the playoffs.

4) 49ers

Star cornerback? Check. Star pass rusher? Check. Star linebacker? Check. The San Francisco 49ers are loaded with some of the best defensive players of this generation, and the supporting cast at each position group is solid as well. They have lost a couple of pieces on that side of the ball, but ranking them as the fourth-best defense in the NFL just seems right seeing how they were fourth in points allowed per game (18.8). A consistently remarkable group, they're going to be in the running for a Super Bowl once more in 2024.

5) Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a quiet offseason, and while their most recent playoff disaster has lowered the stock on their defense, it’s still a great unit. They were fourth in EPA/Play (-0.085) and fifth in overall defensive grading according to PFF (84.7), anchored by Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and DeMarcus Lawrence. Getting Trevon Diggs back in the fold should help as well, and the Cowboys should have the best defense in the division…until January rolls around.

6) Chiefs

The Super Bowl finally highlighted what was the best defense the Kansas City Chiefs have sported in the Patrick Mahomes era. They finished second in points allowed per game (17.0) and sixth in EPA/Play (-0.076), holding firm in the playoffs (-0.051) against elite teams like the Bills, Ravens, and 49ers, who all had MVP finalists behind center. Chris Jones is one of the best defensive linemen of our generation, and Trnet Mcduffie has emerged as a lockdown CB1.

7) Texans

How do you improve a defensive line that already had Will Anderson? Simple, you add Danielle Hunter to give you extra firepower. Derek Stingley took a massive step forward in year two and could become a reliable CB1 in the league for a very long time. Houston finished 11th in points allowed per game (21.1), and 14th in EPA/Play (-0.033), and the young talent on their roster, coupled with an excellent free agent class, could result in a breakthrough for this group.

8) Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be elite as long as T.J. Watt is prowling the offensive backfield. Watt is arguably the best pure pass-rusher in football and consistently produces at a high level when healthy. They added Patrick Queen on a long-term deal to improve their linebacker situation, giving them even more upside.

9) Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made some moves this off-season, adding Christian Wilkins to their defensive line alongside Maxx Crosby. They will have one of the league’s best interior defenses next season, and their secondary isn’t too shabby either.

10) Packers

