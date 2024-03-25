Ranking the Top 10 NFL Offenses for the 2024 Season

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the top offenses in the NFL for the 2024 season! Of course, the Chiefs maintain their top spot after winning another Super Bowl, but there are some rising teams after free agency and once the draft concludes. Make sure to drop your thoughts in the comment section!

1) Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes still has one of the most lethal weapons at the tight end position we will ever see in the form of Travis Kelce, and while they didn’t have a loud offseason, the additions of players like Hollywood Brown should as well. Rashee Rice had over 900 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last year and could emerge as one of the top receivers in this league with more reps as well. Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind, and the weapons are all in place for Kansas City to win their fourth Super Bowl in the Mahomes era.

2) 49ers

The 49ers are loaded with elite skill position players, such as Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, who are their primary pass catchers, and the dynamic George Kittle at the tight end. Christian McCaffrey had one of the best non-QB seasons we've seen in years, and Brock Purdy has evolved past being a game manager. Kyle Shanahan is arguably the best offensive mind in the game right now (except when he has a lead in the Super Bowl), and the 49ers should once again dominate the NFC.

3) Lions

The Lions have a strong nucleus on offense, as Jared Goff is a strong signal caller, and is surrounded by weapons that help his cause. Amon St. Brown is one of the best receivers in the entire league and Detroit has an elite offensive line as well. Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs could have huge second-year leaps, and this offense might be a dark horse contender to lead the league in points with Ben Johnson calling plays.

4) Dolphins

Miami has had some issues keeping Tua Tagovailoa on the gridiron, but when he’s healthy, he has an excellent synergy with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are two of the best receivers in all of football. Miami also has Raheem Mostert, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, and he’s paired with De’Von Achane, who was the highest-graded RB among qualified backs per PFF (92.4). This offense is explosive, and they will put up big points in 2024.

5) Ravens

While the Ravens have struggled with finding the right receivers for Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP is still one of the most unstoppable forces at the position. Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers are strong receiving options for Lamar, but there isn’t that dominant number-one wideout that puts them over the top. What they do have now, though, is Derrick Henry, who is still one of the most threatening backs in all of football, and that could take them to the next level.

6) Bills

The Bills lost Gabe Davis this off-season, but they have the draft capital to add another receiver, and as long as Josh Allen is manning the quarterback position, they’re capable of elite production. They still can’t manage to push past the Chiefs, but it’s not because of their offense. They slot in at 6th for now since they’ve lost more than they gained ahead of the draft.

7) Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are saving every penny they can to pay both Micah Parsons and Ceedee Lamb next off-season, so they haven’t added much on offense, but they remain productive. When Dak Prescott is feeling good, their offense can match up with anyone, and Lamb continues to be a touchdown machine at quarterback.

8) Texans

The Houston Texans are quickly rising up the power rankings, thanks to CJ Stroud. Nico Collins and Tank Dell are great receivers, but Dalton Schultz also adds value to the passing game. If the Texans can continue reinforcing the running game and adding playmakers, their offense has elite upside.

9) Bengals

As long as the Bengals have a healthy Joe Burrow, they have one of the best offenses in the game. with Ja’Marr Chase as the team’s primary receiver, the dynamic LSU duo has the upside to be top 5. Because Tee Higgins is likely on his way out and Joe Mixon has gone, the Bengals land at 9th, but that could change after the draft.

10) Rams

