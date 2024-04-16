Ranking the Top 10 Pass-Rushers in the NFL

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the top 10 pass rushers in the NFL heading into the 2024 season! There are certainly some stars, but a few youngsters are starting to make names for themselves.

No. 10: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson has quickly established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL through the first two seasons of his career. He finished as the runner-up for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022 after tallying 9.5 sacks, then followed that up with a Pro Bowl campaign in 2023. Hutchinson sacked the quarterback a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023.

No. 9: Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson has taken his career to new heights after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He's been to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Bengals. Hendrickson sacked the quarterback a career-high 17.5 times in 2023, his third time cracking double-digit sacks.

No. 8: Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Allen signed a four-year, $141 million contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason after establishing himself as one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers over the last five years. He’s been to the Pro Bowl and has totaled double-digit sacks twice in his career. Allen sacked the quarterback a career-high 17.5 times in 2023.

No. 7: Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans upgraded their defense in a major way this offseason, signing Danielle Hunter, who was previously with the Minnesota Vikings for eight seasons. Hunter has reached double-digit sacks five times in his career and is a three-time Pro Bowler. He sacked the quarterback a career-high 16.5 times in 2023 and led the NFL with 23 tackles for loss.

No. 6: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

With Aaron Donald retiring, Chris Jones officially takes the reigns as the NFL’s best interior defender. Jones is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, and three-time Super Bowl Champion. He’s posted double-digit sacks three times in his career, including a career-high of 15.5 sacks, which he tallied twice. Jones sacked the quarterback 10.5 times in 2023 and was named a First-Team All-Pro.

No. 5: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby seems to get better with every season he plays. He's reached double-digit sacks and has been to the Pro Bowl in three of his five career seasons. In addition to being a great pass-rusher, Crosby is also an elite run-defender, having led the NFL in tackles for loss in 2022 and 2023. He sacked the quarterback 14.5 times in 2023 and tallied a league-high 23 tackles for loss.

No. 4: Nick Bosa, San Fransisco 49ers

Nick Bosa has been among the best pass-rushers in the NFL since his rookie season in 2019. He was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. In 2022, he won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award and was named a First-Team All-Pro after leading the league with a career-high 18.5 sacks. He sacked the quarterback 10.5 times in 2023.

No. 3: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons has gotten his career off to a lightning-fast start, catapulting himself into the upper echelon of the NFL through only three seasons. The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year has totaled 13 or more sacks in each season of his career and has been named First-Team All-Pro twice (2021 and 2022). He sacked the quarterback a career-high 14 times in 2023 and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

No. 2: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Myles Garrett has lived up to the hype in his career. The 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year has posted double-digit sacks in each of the last six seasons and has been named a First-Team All-Pro three times (2020, 2021, and 2023). He sacked the quarterback 14 times in 2023.

No. 1: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

