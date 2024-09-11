The Lakers should avoid one blockbuster mock trade at all costs

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves to enhance their roster ahead of the 2024–25 season. With a new head coach, JJ Redick, aiming to revitalize the team and push for a more competitive season, adding another star shooter could be a smart strategy. While it would require a highly creative deal, one that the Lakers might not instigate at this stage of the offseason, the possibility remains on the table.

Could Zach LaVine Be a Target for the Lakers?

After missing out on DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers could shift their focus to Zach LaVine, another talented player in Chicago who might be available. The Bulls reportedly want to move on from LaVine, who is set to earn $43 million this season with a $45.9 million cap hit for 2025–26, followed by a player option for $48.9 million in the 2026–27 season. LaVine will only be 31 years old by then, but his hefty contract could be a stumbling block for any team considering him.

The Lakers, already strapped for cash and just $45K away from the second salary cap apron, would need to offload major contracts to make room for LaVine. This could mean parting with players like D’Angelo Russell and others to make the deal financially viable.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Breaking Down a Potential LaVine Trade

A potential trade for LaVine would require some intricate maneuvering. Bleacher Report outlined how such a trade might work, emphasizing the challenges involved:

“For instance, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Christian Wood are enough to get LaVine (assuming he is willing to waive his trade kicker; arguably a must in any deal to the Lakers)—but that would be extremely difficult to execute before the season as L.A. would have a hard time staying under a second-apron hard cap while getting back to 14 standard contracts.”

This kind of trade would be complicated, requiring multiple players to be moved, which could significantly weaken the Lakers’ depth.

LaVine’s Injury Concerns and Performance

LaVine has dealt with several injuries over the past few years, raising concerns about his long-term health. However, when healthy, he is an electrifying offensive player. Last season, he only played 23 games, averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, while shooting .452 from the field and .349 from three-point range. Two years ago, he played 77 games, showing that he still has the potential to be a high-impact player.

While LaVine’s talent is undeniable, his injury history and massive contract make him a risky acquisition for any team. For the Lakers, who are already facing financial constraints, the risk might outweigh the reward.

Is a LaVine Trade Worth It?

From an objective standpoint, a trade for LaVine could end up being a net negative for the Lakers. The team would likely lose key depth pieces in exchange for a player who, while talented, comes with injury concerns and a huge contract. The Lakers may be better off waiting for some of their larger contracts to expire or pursuing a more balanced trade that offers greater upside without sacrificing too much depth.

While LaVine’s youth and scoring ability make him an intriguing option, the financial and injury-related red flags make this a move the Lakers would likely prefer to avoid. For now, they may be better served focusing on more realistic, lower-risk additions to their roster.