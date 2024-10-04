Lakers superstar has no expectations for upcoming 2024-25 season

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was conservative in his response to the media when recently asked about what his expectations are for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

Lakers: LeBron James has no expectations for team for next season

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James, 39, took an indifferent stance regarding his outlook for the team, saying this in part:

“I don’t have any expectations,” James said. “And that’s unfair to put any expectations on us right now. The only thing that we can count on each other is how we come to practice and come to work every day.”

James has seen it all in the NBA. He’s a four-time champion and four-time league MVP and has been to the Finals 10 times in his 21-year career. He’s made bold proclamations about season finishes in previous offseasons, but not this time around.

His response falls in line with his mindset year-in and year-out from an individual perspective. As a team though, it’s fair to look at the Lakers as one that can make noise next season, even if the Ohio native won’t start the raucous early.

The Lakers could contend for a title next season in a tough Western Conference

On paper, the Lakers have a team that appears to be one quality center away from being right up there with any other contender from a talent perspective. Beyond that, Los Angeles won 47 games with their same nucleus last season, and that did not get them any better than the No. 8 overall seed in the Western Conference.

That being said, L.A. could flirt with 50 wins, or even score a date — but that won’t guarantee them home-court advantage for the first round of the 2025 playoffs, nor be a telltale sign that they are head and shoulders above the pack.

Nevertheless, should the Lakers field a healthy lineup next time out, they’ll be a tough opponent for all teams to dread on their schedule. They ought to like their chances. James’ pragmatic approach toward dealing with what is in front of him and the Lakers now and not surmising about what could or couldn’t be in the future may benefit them throughout the year.