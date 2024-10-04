Lakers’ new head coach reveals his plans to deploy intriguing new rotation

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers’ ultra-talented roster may be narrowed down to a consistent nine-man rotation for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Lakers HC JJ Redick is deliberating who will round out his nine-man rotation next season

Lakers head coach JJ Redick recently revealed his intentions to play four key reserves behind his declared starting five of D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis on the upcoming campaign, saying this after the team’s first practice on Tuesday, per Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation:

“There’s a lot of guys that are gonna have a chance to play,” Redick said. “Like I said, I think beyond the obvious guys, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt when he’s healthy, Jaxson Hayes, Max (Christie), Cam (Reddish), Jalen (Hood-Schifino), I know I’m forgetting someone, it’s been a very long day. But there’s a lot of guys that are gonna compete for spots. I’ve always sort of envisioned a nine-man rotation in the regular season. So there’s definitely some competition for that ninth spot.”

Lakers: Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt will likely reprise roles from last season

Of the names that Redick mentioned, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are two that are most likely to entrench themselves in the lineup next time out. Vincent is a seasoned playoff performer who can set up the offense and space the floor. Vanderbilt is a flex forward that serves as the Lakers’ best perimeter defender and can allow them to play small ball with or without Davis on the floor.

Jaxson Hayes is among a couple of breakout candidates for the Lakers

Jaxson Hayes could very well find time next time out, especially with Davis declaring that he would much prefer playing at the four, as has been his stance consistently for several seasons running. Hayes has yet to assume his potential in the league, but is a sizable 7-footer who can jump out of the gym, finish in transition, and set effective screens for Vincent, Russell, and James. Nonetheless, the last two spots behind Vincent and Vanderbilt will see five players deserving of time compete for those slots.

Max Christie has been lauded throughout the offseason as a breakout candidate for the 2024-25 campaign, but not much has been seen from the soon-to-be third-year off guard to gauge how effective he will be, especially in a crowded rotation. Meanwhile, sharpshooter Dalton Knecht has been heralded by Redjck as a top one percent shooter in the Association without having taken the court yet, but will need playing time to make that a reality.

The Lakers will need Christian Wood & bench talent to play well on both ends in 2024-25

Further, perhaps their most talented scorer in the second unit, Christian Wood, is recovering from a knee injury that is threatening to keep him out for the beginning of the upcoming 82-game slate. From a talent perspective, he is a starting-caliber performer who can anchor the Lakers’ bench scoring.

Ultimately, Los Angeles’ everyday rotation will determine itself as the year unfolds. It is unlikely that the nine men who see time on opening night will be the same who play without discrepancy until all 82 games are complete. Whoever takes the court will have to give the Lakers great defense, as well as floor spacing or scoring punch. Those who can do all three will make coach Redicks’s decision-making easier.