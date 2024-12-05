Lakers stars take accountability after back-to-back blowout losses: ‘It’s not on the coaches’

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Typically, it’s hard to follow up a near-30-point loss with an even worse performance. Somehow, the Los Angeles Lakers found a way. It’s been quite a while since the Lakers competed.

The team that won six straight games just last month is nowhere to be found, having since dropped six of their last eight. On Wednesday night, the Lakers suffered their worst loss of the season, when they were scorched by the Miami Heat 134-93:

“It was embarrassing,” said star forward Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have been dominated two games in a row

Los Angeles scored a season-low 80 points in their 29-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, in which the not-so-dynamic duo of LeBron James and Davis both tallied their lowest point totals of the year.

Needing to follow up with a statement performance, the Lakers instead sunk to new depths and completely collapsed in the 41-point beat down from Miami.

While James had a strong bounce-back game with 29 points and eight assists, the rest of the team failed to get anything going offensively. Davis was especially disappointing, as he was held to a new season-low of eight points on 21% shooting. As a team, the Lakers shot 42% from the field and hit just five threes on 23% shooting from beyond the arc.

Not only did the Lakers miss threes, but they couldn’t stop Miami from making them. On the defensive end, Los Angeles watched idly by as Miami tied their franchise record of 24 threes at a 51% clip.

The Lakers particularly struggled to find an answer for Heat guard Tyler Herro, who ignited for 31 points with nine threes. In the third quarter alone, he knocked down seven straight shots from downtown.

JJ Redick stresses a need for on-court ownership

In his first year as head coach, JJ Redick hasn’t enjoyed the start he was hoping for. The team is visibly out-of-whack and failing to execute even their base-level game plan. After another crushing loss, he told reporters that his team hasn’t resembled a unit in quite some time.

“There’s not a sense from me that we’re together right now. That’s what we say in the huddle but it doesn’t feel that way.”

Acknowledging his position in the driver’s seat, Redick accepted responsibility for the team’s shortcomings. At the same time, though, he said that players need to take accountability as well:

“I’ll take all the ownership in the world. This is my team, I lead it, and I’m embarrassed. But I can’t physically get us organized… I’m not blaming players. I own this, but we need some ownership on the court as well.”

Lakers superstars back up their coach

In his post-game interview, James stood by the statements of Redick, explaining that he agrees with his coach “1,000%.” The 20-time All-Star emphasized to reporters that the team fully understands what they’ve been asked to execute, and that their struggles are a matter of poor communication on the floor:

“It’s been preached since July so there should be an understanding… It’s not on the coaches. It’s definitely on us for sure.”

As the primary offensive weapon, Davis admitted that he needs to be better to help the team compete. The 31-year-old reiterated his faith in the team and organization and stated that it’s up to him to get things back on track.

“I have the utmost confidence in this group and this coaching staff,” Davis said. “I personally just think it starts with me. If I play better, then guys play better. I definitely take accountability, especially the last couple of games. Just not being there for the team on the offensive end.”

After falling to 12-10 on the season, the Lakers have dropped to ninth in the Western Conference. They will round out their four-game road trip on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.