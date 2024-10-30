Lakers rookie sensation likely headed to G League after Cavs matchup per Insider

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bronny James’ first run with the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA squad could be nearing its end this week.

Report: Bronny James destined for G League stint amid Lakers road trip

As The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported on his show “Buha’s Block,” the publication’s senior writer has been led to believe that James will be heading to the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, in time for their season opener on Nov. 9 after getting some invaluable experience and groundbreaking shine in the second game of Los Angeles’ upcoming road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (h/t Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam):

“I think that’s a valuable experience for Bronny just to observe up-close like, ‘This is what an NBA road trip’s like, this is what it’s like to kind of be in the bunker with my teammates.’ And then he afterward will most likely be going directly to the G League and playing in that opener on November 9th,” Buha said around the 36:25 mark.

Bronny & LeBron James are making NBA history for the Lakers in 2024-25

Bronny and his father LeBron James made history as the first father-son duo to share the floor together in an NBA regular season game during their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two connected on a couple of passing exchanges and the elder James almost found Bronny for a dime off of a three-point look that missed the mark.

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

However, the three minutes that the younger James played in the affair have been the only court time he’s seen through four games this year, and he only logged one offensive rebound in his effort. Thus, Buha’s report would see the Lakers initiate a sound move by letting the USC product get some ample playing time in the G League to develop his game.

First though, Bronny and his father LeBron are set to take the floor on Wednesday night in front of the Cavaliers’ fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Both James’ were born in Ohio, with LeBron being a native of Akron and Bronny hailing from Cleveland. They are treasured by the Cavs’ fanbase, particularly the elder James for delivering the franchise their first ever championship in 2016.

Bronny’s time in the G League could pay off huge down the line

Thus, Bronny will have a golden opportunity to put in work with South Bay so that when his number is called again, he’ll be warm and in rhythm to contribute for L.A., should the Lakers’ shot-callers make that transactional decision.