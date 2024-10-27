Lakers reportedly interested in trade for talented Hornets center with upside

Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a center and could buy low on the Charlotte Hornets’ talented five-man Nick Richards at some point this season.

The Lakers have been interested in Hornets’ Nick Richards for quite some time

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells identified a report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic, who revealed that the Lakers have had their eyes on Richards for some time, hinting that a deal could take shape in the near future:

“Per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha on his YouTube show (starts at 24:30 mark), the Lakers “have had interest” in Richards but there’s no indication right now a deal is coming,” Wells cited.

Richards is a talented interior presence the Lakers could push for

Richards is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign which saw him average 9.7 points and eight rebounds on 69.1 percent shooting from the field in 26.3 minutes per night. The 7-0 center has a natural feel for playing in the interior, and could be the big man that the Lakers lean on next to superstar power forward Anthony Davis, who they currently play at the five.

The Lakers have room to acquire Richards despite strong early play from centers

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles has gotten strong play from backup center Jaxson Hayes in the preseason and in their season opener, headlined by his 10 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in the latter affair. No matter, the Lakers may find it expedient to have a more established veteran center to have on their roster in addition to Hayes as they boast a team that looks like it can seriously compete for a championship in 2024-25.

Richards has two years left on his current deal and will earn $5 million both this season and in 2025-26. He comes as a cost-effective option for the Lakers to invest in via trade and also has upside, being 26 years old. The Jamaican talent did more of what he’s been known to do of late in his career, going for six points, eight boards and two blocks in the Hornets’ 110-105 season-opening win against the Houston Rockets.

Los Angeles could very well pursue Richards strongly before the trade deadline. He’d be a veteran that could give them an edge over the pack in the Western Conference and amplify their title hopes.