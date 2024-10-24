3 Lakers players who impressed in season opener win over Timberwolves

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a great start to the 2024-25 NBA season, picking up a decisive 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their home opener. Though they received solid contributions on many fronts, there were three players whose performances stood out and offered much hope for their season outlook.

Lakers: Rui Hachimura was firing on all cylinders vs. T-Wolves

Rui Hachimura asserted himself from the beginning of the game. He looked confident when creating offense for himself and capitalizing off of open looks. Hachimura successfully made the most of his catch-and-shoot opportunities, showed off his ability to stop on a dime while pulling up off the dribble inside the arc, and took it to the rim with authority.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Gonzaga product finished second only to Anthony Davis on the team in scoring with 18 points on 7-14 shooting from the field. He is one of the Lakers’ X-factors this season and the way he played against the Wolves, if sustained throughout the campaign, will pay huge dividends for L.A. in their quest for another title.

Anthony Davis played like a league MVP in the Lakers’ season opener

Speaking of Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2012 picked up right where he left off from last season with a dominant 36 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. The nine-time All-Star took 15 free throws in the game, proving that he was assertive and aggressive in controlling the contest on offense. Defensively, he made life difficult for the T-Wolves in the interior, helping to hold All-Star Julius Randle to 16 points on the day.

Should he continue to play like he did on Tuesday night, Davis could find himself as a frontrunner to take home a long-awaited league MVP award. He is, at this point, Los Angeles’ No. 1 option and will need to be the best player on the floor on both ends consistently throughout the year for L.A. to come away with the Larry O’Brien Trophy come June. He got them off to a great start to achieve their goals in the first game of the year.

The Lakers got great production off their bench from Jaxson Hayes

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Jaxson Hayes carried his momentum from a productive preseason into the night against the Timberwolves and did his job exactly the way the Lakers needed him to. The 7-0 center was a lob threat ready to take off and converted emphatic dunks at the rim. In 15 minutes, Hayes managed to put up 10 points and four rebounds on 4-5 shooting from the field and a perfect 2-2 from the foul line while also notching one block.

The Lakers need one of their centers in their second unit to step up in a major way this season. Hayes has been due for a breakout campaign for quite some time, and all signs point toward 2024-25 being that coming out party for him. He, Davis, and Hachimura were the brightest spots on the Lakers in their season opener and will look to continue their high-level play as the season progresses.