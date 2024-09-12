Lakers’ JJ Redick has a very interesting plan for LeBron James

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Lakers seem poised to enter the 2024–25 season with a roster that closely resembles last year’s lineup. After being eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, many expected the team to make significant changes. However, the Lakers are relying on improved performances from their current stars to push them further this time around.

JJ Redick’s Challenge as the Lakers’ Head Coach

New Lakers head coach JJ Redick faces the task of increasing the team’s overall output. With his first season as head coach, Redick will look to maximize the talents of the roster, including some of the league’s most elite players.

LeBron James, the Lakers’ centerpiece, signed a two-year, $104 million contract extension this offseason, securing his leadership role on the team. A significant factor in James’ decision to remain in Los Angeles was the Lakers drafting his son, Bronny James, in the second round of the NBA draft, a move that cemented LeBron’s long-term commitment to the franchise.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

LeBron’s Shooting and Redick’s Strategy

This past season, LeBron continued to defy expectations, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 35.3 minutes per game across 71 appearances. Remarkably, James shot .540 from the field and a career-best .410 from three-point range, prompting speculation about how the Lakers might adjust his role this season.

During Redick’s introductory press conference, he hinted at a potential shift in strategy, encouraging LeBron to take more three-point shots. Redick, a former elite shooter, sees James’ recent success from beyond the arc as an asset.

“Him and I have joked about this, but like, he shot over 40% from 3 this year,” Redick said. “Like, I want him shooting 3s.”

Redick, who shot 41.5% from three in his best season, understands the value of an accurate long-range shooter. A fully healthy LeBron could elevate the Lakers’ offensive production, and Redick is eager to harness that potential.

Defensive Efficiency: The Lakers’ Key to Success

While the Lakers’ offense, powered by LeBron and other stars, remains strong, their biggest challenge lies on the defensive side of the ball. Improving defensive efficiency will be critical to the team’s success, particularly in high-stakes playoff games. Redick’s ability to address this weakness could determine how far the Lakers advance in the postseason.

If the Lakers can tighten up their defense while continuing to get elite offensive production, they could become a much more dangerous playoff contender in the 2024–25 season.