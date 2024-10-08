Lakers have glaring need at one key position and JJ Reddick knows it

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their preseason with a 118–114 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, revealing some concerns that may follow them into the regular season. One of the most glaring issues was the lack of depth at the center position, which could become a significant problem as the season progresses.

Anthony Davis Leads, but Bench Depth Falters

Anthony Davis was a bright spot for the Lakers, registering a +15 plus-minus, 17 points, and eight rebounds. However, beyond Davis, the bench did little to support the team in key areas, particularly in the frontcourt.

Jaxson Hayes, one of the more promising options off the bench, finished with a -8 plus-minus and contributed just five points and eight rebounds. While these numbers aren’t terrible, they don’t reflect the level of physicality and presence the Lakers need from their bench players in the paint.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach JJ Redick Highlights the Need for More Size

New head coach JJ Redick has already expressed concerns about the team’s lack of size and physicality at the center position via Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson on Sirius XM NBA Radio. Redick recently indicated the need for another big man to help bolster the Lakers’ frontcourt, particularly for the matchups they will face in the Western Conference.

“You certainly have to look at what I think is actually a very good roster, a very balanced roster. We’d love to, we tried, but we’d love to, at some point, get another five-man, a big bruising five-man,” Redick said. “You look at the Western Conference right now, whether it’s Denver, Minnesota, OKC with what they added, certainly Memphis, they’re going to be back in the hunt, they added Zach Edey. Certain matchups in the playoffs, you’re going to need a lot of size.”

Lakers’ Current Center Options

As it stands, the Lakers have a few options at center, but none have shown they can reliably play meaningful minutes behind Davis. Jaxon Hayes, Kylor Kelley, Colin Castleton, and Christian Koloko are available, but each comes with limitations in size, experience, or both. Christian Wood also offers some support in the paint, but at 6-foot-8, he is more of a forward than a traditional center and may not provide the physicality needed for certain matchups.

Hayes, who stands at 7-feet and 220 pounds, averaged 4.3 points and three rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game last season. While he made 70 appearances, the Lakers leaned heavily on Davis, who averaged 35.5 minutes per game and played in 76 contests. This reliance on Davis underscores the Lakers’ lack of depth at the center position, as they rarely asked their bench to step in and provide support.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Financial Constraints and Potential Solutions

Adding to their challenge is the Lakers’ current financial situation. With the team already at the second salary apron, they face limited flexibility in acquiring new talent without offloading contracts. This means they would likely need to make a trade or shed salary to bring in a more impactful big man. While they may wait until the trade deadline to make any significant moves, it is clear that the team could use another piece to support Davis, particularly if injuries arise or they need to compete with the size and physicality of other Western Conference contenders.

Conclusion: Lakers’ Size a Lingering Concern

The Lakers’ preseason opener exposed a potential weakness that could be an issue throughout the season: a lack of size and depth at center behind Anthony Davis. With financial constraints limiting their options, the team may need to explore trade opportunities or get creative to address this need. In the meantime, head coach JJ Redick will have to make do with the current roster and hope that players like Hayes and Wood can step up in supporting roles.