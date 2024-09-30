Lakers had trade talks with Knicks over elite defensive center

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers already boast one of the best centers/power forwards in basketball, Anthony Davis, but they may be looking to add another quality rebounder to strengthen their frontcourt. Depth behind Davis is an area of concern, particularly when it comes to defensive presence and rebounding.

Lakers Inquire About Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson

According to Jakoba Reynolds of Sports Illustrated, the Lakers have reached out to the New York Knicks about acquiring Mitchell Robinson. Robinson, currently rehabilitating from a stress fracture in his foot suffered during the postseason, is known as an elite defensive center when healthy.

However, his injury history raises concerns. Last season, the 25-year-old played just 31 regular-season games and appeared in only six playoff games before suffering another setback.

Despite his limited availability, Robinson’s impact on the court is undeniable. In the games he did play, he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and shot .575 from the field. Known for his shot-blocking ability, Robinson is one of the top rim protectors in the league. His athleticism and agility allow him to defend some of the NBA’s best offensive players. However, his aggressive playing style sometimes leads to injuries, making him a risky acquisition.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Trade Discussions: Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent

The Lakers have also reportedly discussed the possibility of trading Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent, but no deal has been finalized. Wood, entering the final year of a two-year deal worth $5.7 million, carries a $3 million cap hit this upcoming season with a player option.

At 6-foot-8 and 214 pounds, Wood averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and shot .466 from the field last season. However, he is not a traditional center, which the Knicks may prefer, especially after acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wood, who was a contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award during the 2022–23 season with the Dallas Mavericks, has experience across multiple teams. His performance dipped when his position with the Lakers changed, disrupting his rhythm. The Knicks could potentially maximize his value, particularly given their need for depth at the power forward position, where Wood’s size may be better utilized.

Gabe Vincent: A Solid Backup Option

Gabe Vincent, a 28-year-old backup point guard, also enters trade discussions. He played only 11 games for the Lakers last season, but he spent the previous season with the Miami Heat, appearing in 68 games. During that year, Vincent averaged 25.9 minutes per game, scoring 9.4 points and adding 2.5 assists while shooting .402 from the field.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, the Knicks recently bolstered their guard rotation by acquiring Cameron Payne in free agency and drafting Tyler Kolek out of Marquette. As a result, Vincent’s value to the Knicks may be limited, making him more of a rotational piece or a training camp competitor should the two teams pursue a trade. With D’Angelo Russell already established on the Lakers’ roster and Vincent coming off an injury, his role in Los Angeles remains unclear.

Risk vs. Reward: Is Robinson Worth the Gamble?

While the Lakers are in need of another big man, acquiring Mitchell Robinson poses a significant risk due to his injury history. He is expected to miss the first two months of the regular season, and trading for an injured player is always a gamble. However, if Robinson can regain his health in time for the playoffs, his defensive prowess could prove invaluable against dominant power forwards and scoring big men, including his potential Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis.

Robinson’s ability to protect the rim and defend elite scorers cannot be understated, making him a potentially game-changing addition to the Lakers’ playoff roster.