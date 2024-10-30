Lakers dodge devastating injury news just before pivotal matchup vs. Cavs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are aiming to bounce back from the loss the Phoenix Suns handed them on Monday night. Though Los Angeles was staring in the face of three of their most important starters sitting for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to injury, the latest pre-game update clears that air of devastation just moments before tip-off.

Lakers will have Austin Reaves active but are holding their breath on D’Angelo Russell vs. the Cavs

D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are both battling their share of infirmities. Russell (low back soreness) was listed by the Lakers as questionable for tonight’s action late this afternoon while Reaves (left thigh contusion) was tabbed as probable.

However, NBA.com revealed that Russell has been upgraded to probable and Reaves to available. Both talented playmakers make up Los Angeles’ starting backcourt, and would create a major void in the Lakers’ distribution department in their absence.

Russell is struggling mightily from field, shooting 38.1 percent, and from three-point range with a 28 percent clip. Despite his early shooting woes, the Ohio State product is giving the Lakers 5.8 assists to only 1.8 turnovers and 1.3 steals a night.

Meanwhile, Reaves is setting the stage for a potential coming-out party campaign behind his 19.3 PPG, 7.0 rebounds per game, 5.3 APG, and 1.5 SPG on a show-worthy 54.7 percent shooting from the floor and 48 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Lakers will fortunately enjoy his services in Cleveland tonight.

The Lakers need their troops ready for a big test vs. the Cavs after LeBron James’ illness

The Lakers need their heavy hitters against the league’s best team in the Cavs. Cleveland is a perfect 4-0 on the young campaign and is getting strong contributions from more than a handful of players up and down their roster. Especially with LeBron James working through an illness that contributed toward his unordinary 11-point outing in their last game against Phoenix, Los Angeles will greatly miss their secondary facilitator in Russell if he is a no-go.

Opening tip for the Lakers’ showdown against the Cavaliers will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 4:00 PM PT. Final word on Russell will show itself whether he takes the floor with the first five or not.