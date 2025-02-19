Lakers could pursue veteran forward if he gets bought out

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive addition to their roster when they pulled off a stunning trade to acquire Luka Doncic before the trade deadline. Additionally, they brought in Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets to give their team more depth.

Lakers could pursue P.J. Tucker for frontcourt depth

However, after a trade for center Mark Williams fell through, the Lakers find themselves in need of frontcourt depth. One veteran option could become available through the buyout market very soon.

Veteran forward P.J. Tucker is currently on the Toronto Raptors after being a part of the five-team Jimmy Butler III blockbuster trade, though he is not expected to suit up for them and will likely enter free agency via buyout, though when that happens is still yet to be determined.

“Well-traveled defense-first combo forward P.J. Tucker, who won a championship as a key role player for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, looks primed to be a premium buyout market candidate this season, after he finally managed to be traded off the L.A. Clippers earlier this month. He could be a useful asset for the Lakers, who could use a bit more defense in the frontcourt,” said Sports Illustrated’s Alex Kirschenbaum.

Tucker has not played a game this season as he seeks a different opportunity, and the Lakers could present that opportunity thanks to their needs on the roster. Tucker is a defensive specialist who can knock down the occasional corner three, and he could provide a huge boost to a Lakers team whose expectations have soared in recent weeks.

Tucker could provide a spark for the Lakers’ bench

Tucker is 39 years old and has only played a total of 31 games since last season, so there is a bit of risk involved in bringing him in. However, the 13-year veteran can have an immediate impact off the bench, and his veteran presence alongside LeBron James can provide a spark to some of their younger players.

When – or if – Tucker hits the buyout market, the Lakers should be all over him to bring in some essential depth. Until then, the Lakers will have to hope that their current frontcourt of Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len can provide quality minutes alongside their stars Doncic and James.

Los Angeles has their first game out of the All-Star break Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.