Lakers’ $32 million extension indicates big minutes for 2nd round project

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been cautious with their spending this off-season, but one of their most intriguing moves has been the extension of former second-round pick Max Christie. Despite giving him limited playing time over the past two seasons, the Lakers see Christie as a key component off the bench with significant potential for growth.

Max Christie’s Development and Role

Christie, now 21 years old, is still honing his skill set and may serve as the primary backup to starting shooting guard Austin Reaves. Reaves played 32.1 minutes per game last season, appearing in 82 games and posting career-high numbers of 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, while shooting .486 from the field.

Though Reaves will remain the team’s primary shooting guard, Christie’s development offers the Lakers a valuable depth option.

The Lakers’ front office showed their commitment to Christie by signing him to a four-year, $32 million extension this off-season. He will earn $7.1 million for the upcoming year, with an escalating contract until the 2027–28 season, which includes a player option at $8.88 million for that year. This extension signals that the Lakers view Christie as both an injury insurance policy and a key rotational piece.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

High Expectations for Christie’s Minutes

Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently reported that the Lakers expect Christie to see significant minutes this season:

“Their big signing, quote-unquote, was Max Christie. And they signed him to that contract with the intent to play him a lot. So they’re going to play Austin Reaves, they’re going to play Christie.”

While Christie only averaged 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 14.1 minutes per game over 67 appearances last season, his shooting percentages were promising. He shot .427 from the field and .356 from three-point range. With increased minutes, the Lakers expect him to improve his three-point shooting, especially as his volume rises. Over two years, Christie has averaged just 1.7 three-point attempts per game, leaving plenty of room for growth.

Addressing the Lakers’ Three-Point Shooting Deficiency

The Lakers ranked 24th in the NBA in three-point field goals made last year, making perimeter shooting an area in desperate need of improvement. Christie’s increased role and shooting opportunities will be crucial in addressing this weakness. The Lakers also expect him to bring more aggressiveness on the perimeter, a necessary step to elevate their overall offensive game.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In addition to Christie, the Lakers’ bench will feature Gabe Vincent and Jared Vanderbilt, along with this year’s first-round pick, Dalton Knecht. These players will form the backbone of the second unit, with Christie playing a prominent role as a backup shooting guard.

A Promising Future for Christie

The Lakers have a strong belief in the young upside within their rotation, and Christie’s continued development is a significant part of that vision. As he grows into his role and gains more minutes, Christie has the potential to become a key contributor for the team.

The upcoming season will be pivotal for his progress, and the Lakers are counting on him to take on a larger role as they aim to build a competitive and versatile roster. With a four-year extension in place and the confidence of the front office, Christie is poised to make a meaningful impact this season and beyond.