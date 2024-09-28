The Dodgers might have something special in recently promoted developmental starter

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Dodgers delivered an impressive 11–4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with another standout performance from Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani racked up four hits, including a home run, four RBIs, and swiped his 57th base of the season, showcasing why he’s one of the most dynamic players in the game.

Ohtani’s Offensive Prowess Shines Again

Ohtani’s offensive masterclass highlighted the night, as he continues to be a game-changer for the Dodgers. His ability to dominate at the plate while being a threat on the base paths further cements his status as an elite talent. The four-hit night and his 57th stolen base were crucial in keeping the Dodgers’ offense in control against Colorado.

Ben Casparius: A Reliever on the Rise

While Ohtani stole the spotlight, it’s easy to overlook the stellar performance from reliever Ben Casparius. Recently promoted after the Dodgers optioned Zach Logue, Casparius was tasked with eating innings and did so masterfully. Over 4.1 innings of relief, Casparius allowed just one earned run and struck out seven batters. His outing lowered his season ERA to an impressive 2.16 despite having only thrown 8.1 innings this year.

Casparius is being developed as a starter, but he likely ends up in a long-inning relief role, given his skill-set and thin arsenal of pitches.

Casparius’ Impact in Limited Time

In his brief stint in the majors, Casparius has been nothing short of effective, recording 12.96 strikeouts per nine innings and maintaining a 76.9% left-on-base rate. Although his ground ball rate sits at 23.8%, his ability to limit damage and miss bats has been invaluable to the Dodgers.

His success in Triple-A this year, where he posted a 3.36 ERA over 67 innings, suggests that Casparius is steadily working his way into becoming a reliable arm for the Dodgers. At just 25 years old, he’s positioned to play a significant role for the team in the coming years.

Casparius’ Arsenal: A Look at His Pitch Mix

Casparius’ pitch arsenal is part of what makes him so effective. He features a four-seam fastball, a slider, and a curveball. His fastball averages 95.5 mph, but it’s his slider that stands out. Clocking in at 84.3 mph, the pitch boasts 3.1 inches more vertical drop and 5.4 inches more horizontal break than the average MLB slider, making it his go-to strikeout pitch. This exceptional movement allows him to keep hitters off balance and generate swings and misses.

A Key Component for the Dodgers’ Future

As Casparius continues to refine his pitch mix and improve his command, he is well on his way to becoming a critical piece of the Dodgers’ bullpen. Currently ranked as the Dodgers’ 23rd-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, the future looks bright for the young right-hander. His performance against the Rockies demonstrated his potential, and the Dodgers will likely look to rely on him more in the 2025 season.