Dodgers’ trade for Cubs slugging outfielder ‘on the table’

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Another day, another question mark as to where All-Star free agent Teoscar Hernandez will sign this offseason. His former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have made shrewd moves this offseason to maintain their World Series-winning roster from 2024. However, losing Hernandez — who was a vital part of their juggernaut offense and stout outfield — would hurt.

Dodgers interested in trading for Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

That’s why the Dodgers are strongly entertaining a trade for Chicago Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently dropped some nuggets on what Los Angeles is currently seeking to round out their batting order and how Suzuki fits into their search (h/t Dodgers Muse):

“’The Dodgers seek one more big bat, and most likely in the outfield since the plan is for Mookie Betts to return to his preferred shortstop. In addition to Teoscar Hernandez, Anthony Santander and a trade for Seiya Suzuki are on the table.’ — @JonHeyman,” Dodgers Mused shared on X on Thursday night.

Dodgers: Suzuki could approximate Hernandez’s value

Suzuki would kill two birds with one stone for L.A. Actually three. He’d be a stout righty that the Dodgers could add to balance out their order. Along with that comes his praiseworthy .278 career batting average in three seasons as a big league pro, a scintillating career .824 OPS, and 20-plus home runs hit in each of the last two seasons.

The biggest void that Hernandez’s departure would leave the Dodgers with would be in the RBI department. The Dominican talent delivered 99 RBIs in 2024 for the Dodgers, and topped out at 116 back in the 2021 campaign for the Toronto Blue Jays. He masterfully helped Dodgers superstars Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman advance along the bags last season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Suzuki delivered 73 RBIs in 2024 and 74 a year prior. Both times he did so having not played any more than 138 games, compared to Hernandez seeing 154 and 160 games played in each of the last two campaigns respectively. Thus, the Japanese talent, who also boasted a .981 percent fielding percentage in right field last time out, along with an MLB-leading three double plays turned at the position, could be the Dodgers’ man, if they’re willing to make the Cubs an offer they won’t refuse.

Dodgers need to move $19 million in salary for Suzuki

The 30-year-old is in the midst of a five-year, $85 million contract he signed with Chicago ahead of the 2022 campaign and isn’t slated for unrestricted free agency until 2027. Thus, Los Angeles would have to compile a trade package to match up with the $19 million that Suzuki will take home in both 2025 and 2026 to make a deal work.