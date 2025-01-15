Dodgers secure another meeting with prized international free agent

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Star free agent Roki Sasaki is the talk of the offseason at the moment. Not only did he recently meet with the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Diego Padres, but he narrowed down his choices to three organizations. The two aforementioned and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking of the Dodgers, they are very confident on their chances of landing the star pitcher and have put their international signings class on hold while they wait for Sasaki’s decision.

Dodgers to have another meeting with Roki Sasaki

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Dodgers will also get another meeting with Sasaki and his camp, probably their last chance to make a lasting impression on him and secure the player’s signature.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The meeting, according to MLB senior reporter Ken Rosenthal and Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya, is expected to occur on Tuesday:

“The Dodgers are expected to meet again with Roki Sasaki today, with stars in attendance, sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and me. Sasaki has already recently met with fellow finalists Toronto and San Diego in their cities,” Ardaya posted on X.

Sasaki would make the Dodgers unstoppable

The Dodgers are sparing no effort and will bring in the big guns for this meeting, which is supposed to be the last before the hurler makes his decision. Prominent players will be present to try to convince the 23-year-old phenom to join LA.

Sasaki is available on a rookie contract plus a signing bonus, unlike other Japanese imports. That’s what makes him so valuable. He will be extremely cheap and won’t be a free agent through and through for another six years.

The prospect of getting a guy with a career 2.10 ERA in Japan and nasty stuff making the league minimum or somewhere around that neighborhood for three years is exciting, and the Dodgers clearly don’t want to miss out. The Dodgers are already elite, but landing Sasaki would represent a huge blow for the rest of the competition.