Dodgers’ unsung offensive workhorse is red-hot going into the playoffs

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Dodgers‘ offense is undoubtedly headlined by superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, but it’s easy to overlook the significant impact Teoscar Hernandez has had this season. The 31-year-old outfielder is headed for free agency soon, but he still has the chance to play a pivotal role in helping Los Angeles win the World Series before his likely departure.

Hernandez’s Impressive Season with the Dodgers

Hernandez signed a one-year, $23.5 million deal for the 2024 season, and while he’s likely priced out of a future extension with the Dodgers, he has made the most of his time in LA. The team may look to go younger next year, but Hernandez has firmly established himself as a key contributor, putting together one of his best seasons in recent years.

So far, the outfielder has played 149 games, slashing .269/.338/.496 with 31 home runs, 93 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. He’s just two home runs shy of setting a personal record, and his 132 wRC+ indicates he’s 32% better than the average MLB hitter. His 3.1 WAR this season is his highest since 2021, highlighting his overall value.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A September Surge

In the month of September, Hernandez has been red hot, hitting .322/.403/.576. These impressive numbers have been a major factor in powering the Dodgers’ offense as they push toward the playoffs. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in barrel percentage and the 83rd percentile in hard-hit rate. While Hernandez does swing and miss a lot, when he connects, he causes serious damage.

Delivering in Clutch Situations

One of Hernandez’s most valuable contributions is his efficiency with runners in scoring position. In 161 at-bats with RISP this season, he’s hitting .298/.403/.553 with a .956 OPS and 10 home runs. His ability to come through in critical moments has been a key factor in the middle of the Dodgers’ lineup. Having a player like Hernandez hitting just ahead of Ohtani and Betts provides a crucial boost to their offensive firepower, something that will be invaluable in the postseason.

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Defensive Performance: A Mixed Bag

In the field, Hernandez has logged 1,266 innings this season with a .988 fielding percentage. He has, however, posted -4 defensive runs saved and -11 outs above average, with much better performance in right field compared to left, where he’s struggled defensively. Despite these defensive shortcomings, his offensive production more than makes up for it, and he remains a key part of the Dodgers’ success as they aim for a deep playoff run.

The Final Push for the Division

As the Dodgers look to close out the season, they hold a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West and are closing in on securing a first-round playoff bye. Hernandez’s contributions have been crucial to their success this year, and he will be relied upon heavily as the team aims to bring home a World Series title.