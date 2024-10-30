Dodgers superstar smashes crazy World Series record in Game 4

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman is on a historic tear in the 2024 World Series.

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman decimated unprecedented World Series record in Game 4

Freeman broke the record for most consecutive World Series games with a home run after he sent a 343-foot bomb into the right field stands at Yankee Stadium during the first inning of Game 4 on Tuesday night. The home run made it six straight games that the former 2020 National League MVP has connected on a long ball in the Fall Classic dating back to Game 5 of the 2021 World Series when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, Freeman felt that the achievement was “pretty cool” to notch and he wants to keep up his hot bat, but the standout infielder is focused on closing out the New York Yankees in Game 5 more than anything else. Though he’s appropriately laser-focused on winning the Commissioner’s Trophy without delay, his achievement is worthy of recognition. Cassavell unveiled this tidbit that accentuates just how special the feat is:

“Only Houston’s George Springer had homered in four straight games within a single World Series, having done so in Games 4-7 in 2017, but Freeman is the first to do it in the first four games of the Fall Classic,” Cassavell wrote.

Freeman could make more MLB history en route to potential World Series MVP

If Freeman hits another home run in the Dodgers’ potential World Series clincher on Wednesday night, he can also become the first player to homer in five straight games of the same World Series, and would put a definitive stamp on his case to be named World Series MVP.

The California native has a whopping 10 RBIs along with an otherworldly .313/.353/1.188 slash line and a 1.540 OPS added to the four home runs he has to his name against the Yankees so far. He’s been the Dodgers’ most impactful player through four contests and, barring an explosion from reigning NLCS MVP Tommy Edman or starting pitcher Walker Buehler (should the series reach a Game 7), Freeman should have the top individual World Series honor in the bag, along with an unreal MLB record to go along with it.