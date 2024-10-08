Dodgers superstar bashes himself amid major playoff slump

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar slugger Mookie Betts let himself have it after going hitless yet again in their 10-2 blowout loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts on recent at-bats: “They’re all terrible”

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Betts had this to say about his playoff struggles at the plate and how the work he’s been putting in to break his slump has not translated on the diamond (h/t Tom Ruminski of The Score):

“They’re all outs. So, they’re all terrible,” Betts said post-game Sunday when asked about his at-bats. “I don’t know really what to say about it. I’m giving my best, doing my best. Obviously, it’s not good enough right now.”

Betts is in the midst of a drawn-out playoff slump

The 32-year-old talent has not registered a hit in the postseason since he went 1-3 at the plate in Game 3 of the Dodgers’ NLDS series against the Padres back in 2022. That now makes it six games that Betts has failed to connect on a pitch, which is not what Los Angeles needs from one of their best players given the injuries that have plagued their roster this season.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Prior to that though, the former 2018 AL MVP failed to hit a tick above .182 in any of their three previous playoff games during that same 2022 postseason run. He has not looked like himself since he hit .300 or better in all of L.A.’s 12 playoff games in 2021.

Betts will get his next shot at righting the ship in Game 3 against Padres RHP Michael King

The Dodgers and their fanbase are hoping that Betts can right the ship. He is too talented of a superstar to not find his swing at some point, and now would be as opportune a time as there may ever be, with the NLDS series knotted up at 1-1 heading to San Diego for Game 3.

The Tennessee native can look forward to batting against Padres righty Michael King. The 29-year-old will take his pristine 2.95 ERA and blistering 201 strikeouts from the regular season into their postseason affair on Tuesday night. Though challenging, Betts has the cache to be able to break out his slump, and what better way than against one of the top-shelf pitchers in the MLB this year?