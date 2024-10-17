Dodgers star pitcher returned to form in dominant 8-0 win vs. Mets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler got his mojo back as he helped catalyze their 8-0 win over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the 2024 National League Championship Series on Wednesday night.

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler bounced back big time vs. Mets

Buehler was dominant across four innings of work, striking out six Mets sluggers while conceding a mere three hits on the affair. This came as a breath of fresh air for the Dodgers, as he became their latest starter to overcome recent struggles on the mound in the playoffs.

Specifically for him, the 30-year-old just experienced his worst season since entering the big leagues, save his rookie outing. He went a paltry 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA across 16 starts for Los Angeles. Those woes carried over into the postseason, where he labored mightily in L.A.’s 6-5 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS. Buehler allowed a whopping six earned runs and a home run in five innings on the mound.

Buehler’s performance in Game 3 could be crucial for his confidence going forward

Ahead of the start of these playoffs, the Kentucky native opened up about pondering whether or not he had it in himself to continue pitching in the Majors. It’s safe to say he had more than enough against New York on Wednesday. His strong pitching set up his bullpen to close the show and gave the Dodgers’ sluggers less to worry about when stepping up the plate.

The Dodgers are hoping to make quick work of the Mets in the NLCS the rest of the way and advance to the World Series. Should New York elongate the series, Buehler could find his way back into the mound for a Game 6 or Game 7, especially if Dodgers manager Dave Roberts forbear to play another bullpen game after their Game 2 collapse. He’ll take his playoff career 3.25 ERA and 1.184 WHIP into his next start. Momentum