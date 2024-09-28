Dodgers shortstop playing through torn left adductor muscle

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have already faced several injury setbacks in their pitching staff, and now they’re navigating another challenge with Miguel Rojas playing through a significant injury at shortstop. With the playoffs just around the corner, the team must manage these issues carefully to stay competitive.

Rojas’ Injury: A Significant Concern for the Dodgers

An MRI recently revealed that Rojas has a left adductor muscle tear, an injury that will likely require surgery in the off-season, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Despite the severity of the injury, Rojas is determined to push through the pain, especially with postseason play approaching. To manage the discomfort, he will receive a cortisone injection, which should help speed up recovery or at least reduce the pain enough for him to continue playing.

“I’m trying to calm it down and be ready for what’s really important, which is playing in the playoffs,” Rojas said after the game. “I’ve been getting off days here and there, but we figure with the playoffs the most you’ll play is three days in a row. Hopefully, my ability to stay on top of it, plus the injection with the medicine helps.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rojas’ Strong Season

This season, the 35-year-old infielder has been an essential part of the Dodgers’ success. In 103 games, Rojas is hitting .283/.337/.410, contributing six home runs, 36 RBIs, and maintaining a 10.1% strikeout rate with a 6.8% walk rate. His 111 wRC+ shows he’s been 11% better than the league-average hitter, making this one of his best seasons as a professional. The Dodgers will need Rojas at his best for the postseason to make a deep run, as his combination of offense and defense has been a crucial factor.

Defensive Excellence

Rojas has been a standout on defense this year, playing 596 innings at shortstop with a stellar .993 fielding percentage. He has also saved eight defensive runs and posted 11 outs above average, proving to be one of the most reliable defensive shortstops in the league. Losing his defensive prowess would significantly impact the Dodgers’ infield defense, and his absence from the lineup would weaken the bottom half of their batting order.

Rest Before the NLDS

Fortunately for Rojas, the Dodgers have already wrapped up their division, giving him some extra time to rest and rehabilitate before the National League Division Series (NLDS). The team is hopeful that this brief recovery period will allow him to manage the injury and contribute in the playoffs.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tommy Edman: A Competent Backup

In the meantime, the Dodgers are turning to 29-year-old Tommy Edman to fill in at shortstop. Edman has played 35 games this season, hitting .250 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. Known for his versatility, Edman is a super-utility player who can competently handle multiple positions. While his .945 fielding percentage over 109 innings at shortstop this season is lower than Rojas’, Edman still provides solid defense, recording two outs above average.

Looking Ahead to the Playoffs

Although the Dodgers face uncertainty with Rojas’ injury, they can take comfort in knowing they have depth at shortstop with Edman. However, Rojas’ return at full strength will be critical for the team’s postseason success, as his defensive skills and reliable offense have made him an indispensable part of their lineup this season. As the playoffs approach, the Dodgers will be keeping a close eye on Rojas’ recovery, hoping he can continue to play through the pain and help the team to a deep playoff run.