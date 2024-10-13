Dodgers rookie pitching phenom gets major praise from star teammate after NLDS Game 5 win

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers star rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto sent the San Diego Padres packing in their National League Division Series clincher on Friday and his superstar teammate let him know just how great of a talent he is for it.

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw to Yoshinobu Yamamoto after Game 5 win: “You are a stud”

Former Dodgers ace and three-time NL Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw made sure to laud the Japanese sensation for his efforts in Game 5, as game recognizes game. Per Andy McCullough of The Athletic, Kershaw had this to say to his teammate following the big win (h/t Bleacher Report’s Jack Murray):

“Once in a while,” Kershaw said, “you just have to remind him: You are a stud. You might be a rookie. But you are a stud.”

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yamamoto dominated the Padres in a winner-take-all NLDS series clincher

Those are some major props from one of the best pitchers of this generation, and Yamamoto earned every bit of it for what he did to San Diego. The 26-year-old held the Padres scoreless in their 2-0 triumph while retiring two batters and conceding no earned runs in five innings of work. He gave L.A. just what the doctor ordered to fend off the most efficient hitting team in all of the MLB in 2024, and the cushion he provided his bullpen allowed them to drive home the win.

Yamamoto’s 2024 MLB playoff debut was a major letdown

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yamamoto’s good day on the mound comes after he played poorly in his MLB playoff debut, having allowed a whopping five earned runs to only one strikeout in three innings during the Dodgers’ 7-5 series-opening win over the Padres on Oct. 5. He looked nothing like the $325 million dollar man who went 7-2 with a clean 3.00 ERA and 105 Ks in 18 starts during the regular season. No matter, he was able to bounce back and redeem himself, while giving Los Angeles confidence that at least one of their starters can play up to their standard moving forward in the NLCS against the New York Mets, and hopefully for them, beyond.

Kershaw’s words could give Yamamoto a needed boost of confidence for the NLCS

Kershaw speaking life into his rookie teammate could benefit the latter greatly as the postseason wears on. The Mets pose a unique challenge to the Dodgers, as they closed the second half of the season on an absolute tear and are led by superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, who many believe to be second only to Dodgers superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani for the 2024 NL MVP award. Yamamoto will need as much confidence as possible to help L.A. put New York away and reach the World Series later this fall.