Dodgers planning to move superstar back to the infield in 2025

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It’s not a secret to anybody that Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts is one of the most versatile athletes in the world. The guy is, besides a global baseball star, a solid basketball and football player, and an amazing bowler.

On the baseball field, Betts is a Gold Glover caliber outfielder and can play second base and shortstop. In 2024, he started 12 games at the keystone, 62 at shortstop, 25 in center field, and 42 in right field for the Dodgers. He also played the vast majority of the postseason in the outfield.

His general manager, however, said on Wednesday that the expectation is that Betts move back to the infield next season.

“Brandon Gomes said the assumption right now is Mookie Betts will move back to the infield in 2025, where needed at second or shortstop,” MLB insider Joel Sherman posted on X.

Mookie Betts gives the Dodgers plenty of options and lineup combinations

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

This decision could mean less playing time for either Gavin Lux (who could be traded) or Miguel Rojas, depending on where Betts spends most of his playing time. Additionally, it might mean that the Dodgers will seriously pursue one or more outfielders via free agency or trade, such as Juan Soto or their own free agent Teoscar Hernandez.

We will likely know more in a few weeks, as it will all hinge on what the Dodgers do in the off-season, but Betts’ immediate future appears to be on the infield. Betts rates as a star in the outfield, but is capable on the infield and if it means the Dodgers can field a more talented lineup, he is on board with the idea.

In 2024, the former AL MVP and three-time World Series champion played 116 games and posted a .863 OPS with 19 home runs and 16 stolen bases.