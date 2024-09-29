Dodgers’ Gold Glove outfielder suffers dislocted finger

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already grappling with several key injuries, especially in their starting rotation. Recently, star first baseman Freddie Freeman sprained his ankle, though the team doesn’t expect it to affect him long-term. However, the injury adds to the team’s growing list of concerns as they approach the postseason.

Kevin Kiermaier Suffers Injury in Win Over Rockies

During the Dodgers’ dominant 13–2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier dislocated his left ring finger while sliding into second base. Kiermaier, 34, has been an important defensive asset since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline.

Kiermaier has played 116 games this season, 34 of which have been with the Dodgers. Offensively, he has struggled, slashing just .203/.242/.322, with a career-high 31.3% strikeout rate and a career-low 3.1% walk rate. His offensive decline is evident, signaling that age is taking its toll on the veteran outfielder.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive Reliability for the Dodgers Remains Kiermaier’s Value

Despite his struggles at the plate, Kiermaier remains an elite defensive player. The Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $10.5 million deal in the offseason, with the expectation that his primary role would be to bolster the team’s defense and fill in when needed. Given his defensive prowess, Kiermaier’s contributions could be crucial if the team faces more injuries.

With the Dodgers already securing a spot in the NLDS, resting key players has become a priority. The team is also navigating other injuries, such as shortstop Miguel Rojas, who is dealing with a left adductor tear. As a result, utility player Tommy Edman has been filling in at shortstop.

Kiermaier’s Injury Unlikely to Sideline Him

Fortunately, Kiermaier was able to pop his dislocated finger back into place. While the injury will undoubtedly cause some discomfort, it is not expected to keep him off the field for long. The Dodgers may not need him extensively during the playoffs unless additional injuries occur, but Kiermaier remains an option if defensive reinforcement is required.

Looking Ahead to the Playoffs

As the Dodgers approach the postseason, managing injuries will be key to their success. With players like Freeman nursing minor injuries and Kiermaier’s defensive value in reserve, the team hopes to maintain its momentum and make a deep playoff run.