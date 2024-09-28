Dodgers’ future Hall of Famer ‘not giving up’ on playoff return

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Dodgers are facing significant challenges in their starting rotation as they approach the playoffs. With injuries plaguing their key pitchers, it seems unlikely that anyone will return in time for the start of the NLDS. However, future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw remains determined, despite his injury, to make a comeback and help his team chase a World Series title.

Clayton Kershaw’s Battle to Return

At 36 years old, Kershaw has been dealing with a lingering toe injury that has sidelined him for several weeks. Although his chances of returning before the end of the postseason appear slim, Kershaw is doing everything he can to be ready.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kershaw managed to pitch only 30 innings this season, a significant drop from the 131.2 innings he logged in 2023 when he posted an elite 2.46 ERA. This season, however, Kershaw’s ERA rose to 4.50 before his injury, and his strikeout rate dropped to a career-low 7.20 per nine innings. Additionally, his ground-ball rate plummeted to 38.5%, a 9% decrease from last year.

“I’m not giving up,” Kershaw said Thursday. “I’m going to keep trying every day. Maybe it’ll feel better one day. I’m just waiting for that day to happen.”

Long Odds for a Postseason Return

Despite Kershaw’s determination, it remains highly unlikely that he will be able to pitch for the Dodgers this postseason, especially if they face an early exit in the NLDS. The team could use the extra rest days before the playoffs, as other key players, including Miguel Rojas and Freddie Freeman, are also nursing injuries.

Kershaw acknowledges the challenge: “There’s only a percentage I can throw without other stuff starting to bother me because I’m throwing differently,” he said. “Whenever my toe feels better, I’m confident that I’ll be good.”

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dodgers’ Rotation Options for the Playoffs

The Dodgers are expected to rely on a three-man rotation, with Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto likely to lead the charge. Walker Buehler, coming off a solid but inconsistent season, is another potential starter. While Kershaw would undoubtedly strengthen the rotation if he were healthy, his return seems more like a long shot than a realistic possibility.

The Dodgers’ pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries, but Kershaw’s resolve to contribute remains unwavering. As the team prepares for the NLDS, the focus will shift to the available arms that can help them make a deep postseason run. Still, the thought of Kershaw making a miraculous return lingers in the minds of Dodgers fans and players alike.