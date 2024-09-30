Dodgers’ elite bullpen arm could be their playoff x-factor

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are certainly concerns about the Dodgers‘ starting rotation heading into the NLDS, but their bullpen remains a pillar of strength. One of the top arms in their relief unit is 28-year-old lefty Alex Vesia, who’s having an elite season as a setup man for Los Angeles.

Vesia’s Remarkable Season for the Dodgers

After posting a 4.35 ERA over 49.2 innings with the Dodgers last year, Vesia took a significant leap in 2023. This season, he has thrown 66.1 innings with an impressive 1.76 ERA, including 11.80 strikeouts per nine innings, an 83.9% left-on-base rate, and a 22.1% ground ball rate. While Vesia is not known for inducing ground balls, his ability to escape jams and deliver in high-pressure situations has been critical for the Dodgers.

Exceptional Underlying Metrics

Vesia’s underlying metrics paint the picture of a dominant pitcher. He ranks in the 99th percentile in expected batting average (xBA), holding hitters to a minuscule .161 average. Additionally, he ranks in the 88th percentile in whiff rate and the 95th percentile in strikeout rate, showcasing his ability to generate swings and misses.

Dominant Pitch Arsenal

Vesia primarily relies on a combination of a four-seam fastball, slider, and change-up. His fastball, averaging 93.4 mph, has been particularly effective this season, holding opposing batters to just a .149 average with a .355 slugging rate. The pitch benefits from 4.2 inches of vertical movement, more than the average pitcher’s fastball.

His slider is equally impressive, featuring 7 inches of horizontal break along with a gyro movement that creates 33.5 inches of vertical drop. This movement makes his slider especially difficult to hit, providing excellent deviation when paired with his fastball.

Mastering Left-Handed Hitters

Vesia has been especially dominant against left-handed batters. Over 27 innings, he has allowed only 13 hits while striking out 34 batters, with lefties hitting just .144 against him. Right-handed hitters haven’t fared much better, managing only a .150 batting average.

A Critical Piece for the Playoffs

With the Dodgers’ starting rotation thinned by injuries, the bullpen will need to shoulder a larger burden in the playoffs. Vesia’s ability to handle both left-handed and right-handed hitters makes him one of the most important pieces in the bullpen. As the Dodgers look to make a deep postseason run, they’ll be leaning heavily on Vesia’s reliability and elite performance to get them through tight spots.