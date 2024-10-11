Dodgers could make a play for red-hot lefty pitcher in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching rotation will make or break them in the 2024 MLB playoffs. With Game 5 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres threatening their season, one projection has the injury-riddled Dodgers adding a lefty talent that has dominated in his bounce back season this year.

Dodgers urged to pursue Mets LHP Sean Manaea in free agency

Jackson Roberts of The Sporting News argued that the Dodgers should put themselves at the front of the line to acquire New York Mets star LHP Sean Manaea to supplement their star-studded, yet banged-up starting lineup for 2025 and beyond, saying this in part:

“Manaea is currently projected to receive a two-year, $29 million projection by Spotrac, but it seems almost laughable to think that number might be enough to land him. After raising his stock like this, he’ll want an average annual value over $20 million, and perhaps a third and fourth year as well,” Roberts wrote.

If anyone is going to meet his demands, it should be the Dodgers. They have the need, they have the playoff desperation, and we all know they have the cash. Don’t be surprised to see Manaea donning Dodger blue in 2025.”

Dodgers: Manaea put forth a dominant outing for the Mets in 2024

Manaea would certainly be worth $20 million annually. The 32-year-old went 12-6 in the regular season with a strong 3.47 ERA, clean 1.084 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts — the latter of which ranked No. 9 in the National League. He added to his notable body of work in the postseason, where he retired six batters and conceded only one earned run across seven innings en route to the Mets securing a 7-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of their NLDS series.

The Dodgers have a need for another star pitcher next season and beyond

As for the Dodgers, they have struggled on the mound in their own NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. All three of their starters in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty, and Walker Buehler played poorly in their respective outings, and it took a bullpen effort in Game 4 to put forth their best pitching performance of the playoffs so far. Knotted up at 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Friday night, Los Angeles will need Yamamoto to deliver as he has for most of the season to advance to the NLCS.

Not having ace Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone or Clayton Kershaw healthy has hurt the Dodgers mightily in these playoffs. Thus, Manaea could be another arm for L.A. to lean on next time out. The franchise has roughly $250 million on the books for 2025, and have Glasnow, Yamamoto and Kershaw penned down. They have the money and, likely, the need to add Manaea to fill a roster spot should one of their starters choose to depart for greener pastures in the upcoming offseason.