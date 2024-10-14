Dodgers break wild NL playoff record that stood for over 100 years

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business on the mound, stifled the New York Mets 9-0 in Game 1 of their National League Championship Series, and made history in the process.

Dodgers break incredible National League playoff record & tie MLB record in NLCS

Thanks to starter Jack Flaherty, the Dodgers extended their running streak of consecutive innings without allowing a hit in the playoffs to 33. In the process, they broke the National League postseason record of 28 scoreless innings set by the San Francisco Giants in 1905. The bullpen took the baton from Flaherty and increased that scoreless innings total to 33, which tied the MLB postseason record that has stood since the Baltimore Orioles achieved said feat in 1966.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Los Angeles’ historic tear began in Game 3 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. After the Padres took a quick 6-0 lead in the second inning of that affair, which they held onto to take a 2-1 series lead, the Dodgers put blockades up in front of home plate that has not been breached since. L.A. won Game 4 of the NLDS 8-0, and carved out a 2-0 series-clinching win in Game 5 which added to the momentum they carried over into Sunday night.

Dodgers: Jack Flaherty led the historic effort & Ryan Brasier can bring it home in Game 2

Specifically on the part of Flaherty, the Dodgers’ playoff ace stymied the Mets’ multivariate attack, walking only two batters while retiring six and conceding a mere two hits in seven innings pitched. Most notably, he held Mets superstar sluggers Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hitless on the night.

L.A. now has the chance to break the MLB record in Game 2 at Dodger Stadium should they control the first inning. Dodgers relief pitcher Ryan Brasier will answer the call to kick off the beginning of Game 2, as Los Angeles will lean on their bullpen to bring home a win and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. If his excellent unblemished performance in 1.1 innings of work to kick off the Dodgers’ Game 4 win in the NLDS is a sign of things to come, Los Angeles could find themselves sitting alone in the record books when Monday night is said and done.