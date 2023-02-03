Report: Nets’ rivals are more interested in Kevin Durant’s reaction than inquiring about Kyrie Irving

Dec 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates with Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

One impediment to Brooklyn Nets‘ disgruntled star Kyrie Irving finding his next team via trade is Kevin Durant’s reaction to his trade request.

“The bigger issue for Brooklyn becomes how All-NBA star Kevin Durant responds to Irving’s trade request, and if it causes him to re-think his future with the organization ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Numerous teams are far more interested in how that situation could play out than in trying to inquire on Irving.” Adrian Wojnarowski via ESPN

Irving is threatening to torpedo the Nets’ title bid once again after requesting a trade when he didn’t get the contract extension he is seeking. But his market, given his volatility and his controversial past, isn’t as rosy as he thinks.

Irving and the Nets have been drama-free since he returned from an eight-game suspension due to his social media post linking a film filled with antisemitic tropes.

“Kevin Durant was looking forward to playing with Kyrie Irving, when he returned to see what this team could still be the nets certainly had an opportunity to year to try to improve themselves before the trade deadline. But I think there’s just once again, uncertainty there and I think it’s difficult now for Kyrie Irving to walk back in this locker room between now and trade deadline and just go back to work.” “I’m told, listen, he’s been good around this team lately. I think everybody was very optimistic. He certainly had been performing at a high level but away from the court. He had been very untold consistent, and and in unison with the group. He’s carrying a very big load and done it really well for the most part with the ran out but that all changes today with our trade request.” Adrian Wojnarowski via NBA Today

Teams interested in Irving are reportedly wary of giving up too many assets for half-a-season rental.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat are the reported teams who will explore trading for Irving at the right price.

But if Durant, who is currently out with a knee injury, revisits his trade request last offseason, then it will further shrink Irving’s market.

