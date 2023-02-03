4 teams emerge as likely suitors for Nets’ Kyrie Irving

Feb 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts towards guard Cam Thomas (24) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are not the only team believed to have interest in Kyrie Irving following the Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard’s trade request Friday.

According to multiple reports, the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns are also interested in the Nets’ disgruntled star.

According to ESPN, the Mavericks are expected to explore the idea of teaming up Irving with Luka Doncic. But they are cautious in offering significant assets for the mercurial star, who can leave this summer via free agency.

Dallas GM Nico Harrison, a former Nike executive, and coach Jason Kidd have connections with Irving.

The Suns, who are preparing for the post-Chris Paul era, are also believed to be the only team who could provide the Nets the win-now players that could keep their title window open.

A package of the 37-year-old Paul and soon-to-be-restricted free agent Cam Johnson theoretically works for both teams.

The Miami Heat are limited in what they can offer as they want to keep their core of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro intact.

The Lakers’ only assets are their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract.

It will be interesting to see if another contending team, such as the New Orleans Pelicans, whose president David Griffin has previously worked with Irving in Cleveland, will take a flier on the Nets’ disgruntled star.

