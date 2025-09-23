Will Warriors be ready to face Nuggets in home opener?

The Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets in their 2025-26 home debut.

Warriors: Nuggets will arrive in Golden State on Oct. 23

Per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ron Kroichick, the Nuggets will head into Chase Center on Oct. 23.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This will follow the Warriors battling the Los Angeles Lakers in their first game of the season on Oct. 21. Golden State will vie to begin the season with a win before Denver comes to town.

Denver went 2-1 against Golden State in 2024-25. In the upcoming campaign, the former will have newfound strength to beat Denver because of the fortitude in the foundation of their lineup.

Warriors will look for answers in the Nuggets matchups

The Nuggets evened the pair of games of 2024-25 to call the season. Jimmy Butler, who joined Golden State in a deal at the deadline, made them stronger. He was the key that juiced their offense. Jonathan Kuminga can also give the Warriors even more, should he resign before media day.

Thus, Golden State will increase its odds for more wins over Denver with Butler in town for a full season. More so, they are close to signing four veterans to deals in free agency, including Seth Curry, brother to the Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Thus, their unit at full strength will be a force in the Western Conference, although they’ll deal with a Nuggets team at full force that acquired Cam Johnson this summer.

Denver will play Golden State four times in the new campaign. The matchup will be the preview for a likely playoff battle the following spring.