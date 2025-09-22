Longstanding Warriors-LeBron James rumors may materialize in 2025-26

The Golden State Warriors’ quest to salvage the end of their title fabric could be actualized in 2025-26.

Warriors should have eyes on LeBron James

Per “360 with Speedy,” LeBron James said that he is willing to play in the league for longer than the new campaign (h/t Barstool Sports).

Though James didn’t say when he would cease from playing, he indicated that many more seasons are ahead. Thus, Golden State can try to bring him in for the rest of his tenure in the league.

James’ ties to Golden State are many seasons in the making. The 40-year-old’s $52.6 million salary for 2025-26 is within the team’s reach to make work.

How Warriors can attempt James trade next season

To make the money work, the Warriors could strive to offer Draymond Green as well as Jonathan Kuminga as centerpieces of a deal, should they resign Kuminga. Golden State can preserve their pairing of Stephen Curry with Jimmy Butler.

James is aging. Los Angeles can shed his salary to focus on their younger players. Meanwhile, with James, Golden State will be seeking wins with a player who averaged 24.4 points, as well as 7.8 rebounds per game in 2024-25.



Curry, 37, is almost at the end of his tenure. The same can be said for Butler. Thus, the Warriors can make the best of that framework, to capture a title or more in the years ahead.