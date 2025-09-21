Warriors could chase need for center in trade with Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have a great need for a center as the 2025-26 season nears.

Warriors need to move fast to find new center

The Warriors have been searching for new veteran big men to occupy their slot of need this summer. Memphis Grizzlies’ Jock Landale might be the perfect fill-in for the Dubs.

Landale is a four-year veteran in the league. The Saint Mary’s product is a strong three-point shooter. Landale shot 42.3 percent from three in 2024-25.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

A great player in the pick-and-roll, he can make Stephen Curry’s life easier, positioning the Davidson product to connect on his threes with ease. Landale can also make plays for slashers, making a beeline for the rim.

Should Warriors look at Landale for midseason trade?

The 29-year-old is under contract for $2.46 million in 2025-26. Landale will be in the final year of his deal.

Golden State is looking for Trayce Jackson-Davis to have a big season in 2025-26. The Warriors could look to move Brandin Podziemski or one of their other young players for Landale.

Bringing in the five-man can also serve as a money-saving measure. Should he have an impactful campaign, Golden State can keep him for a new deal at around his same annual value. Landale would be better for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to call for minutes to supplement behind his main centers.