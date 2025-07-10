Will the Warriors keep their potential prodigy?

22-year-old Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga remains a focal point of interest as the 2025 NBA offseason unfolds.



As a restricted free agent, Kuminga’s future with the Warriors is uncertain, with trade rumors circulating and no significant progress toward a long-term contract.



However, recent reports suggest that the Warriors are likely to retain Kuminga for the 2025-26 season, influenced by market dynamics, team strategy, and his potential as a cornerstone player.

Trade talks in limbo

Kuminga’s restricted free agency has been described as “ice cold,” with limited traction in contract negotiations or trade discussions.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer, granting them the right to match any offer sheet Kuminga might sign with another team, but no team has presented a compelling offer.



The Warriors find themselves in a difficult position, having undervalued Kuminga and then aiming to receive great value in return.

Kuminga doesn’t believe he can reach his full potential under Kerr

Kuminga is a remarkable player, yet Coach Steve Kerr’s decisions since Kuminga’s arrival have undermined his potential, failing to prioritize him and integrate him into the team’s offense.



The Warriors signed Jimmy Butler to a hefty contract, while Kuminga ended up averaging more points than Butler in the final four games of the season against Minnesota.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kuminga’s desire for a larger role and a contract exceeding $30 million annually has not aligned with the financial constraints of potential suitors.



Many teams are hesitant to meet the Warriors’ high trade demands, which include a promising young player and a first-round pick.



Kerr’s discussions with the media often focus on Kuminga’s shortcomings rather than praising his abilities, leading to the perception that a trade is probable.



As a result, no team seems willing to “overpay,” and the Warriors are likely to continue receiving lowball offers.

Teams have been lowballing Golden State in trade talks

The Warriors’ hesitance to trade Jonathan Kuminga, especially to rivals like the Sacramento Kings, increases the likelihood that he will remain with the team.



Reports indicate that Golden State declined an offer from the Kings that included Devin Carter, Dario Šaric, and two second-round picks, considering it insufficient.



This decision reflects the Warriors’ view of Kuminga as a high-upside asset, despite his inconsistent role under coach Steve Kerr.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The team’s championship aspirations, which rely on aging stars such as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, create a complicated roster dynamic.



Kuminga’s athleticism and standout performances in the playoffs—where he averaged 24.2 points in the last four games of the Warriors’ 2025 playoff loss to Minnesota—make him a dynamic component of a win-now roster.

Kuminga is likely to stay with the Warriors

By retaining Kuminga, the Warriors are poised to maintain their strategic flexibility moving forward.



Matching an offer sheet or negotiating a short-term deal could keep him under team control without the need to commit to a long-term, high-value contract that might strain their salary cap.



Upcoming discussions in Las Vegas involving Kuminga, his agent, GM Mike Dunleavy, and Coach Kerr could provide a pivotal moment to clarify his role, potentially alleviating any tensions regarding his playing time.



With the Warriors having the advantage as a restricted free agent’s team, they are well-positioned to wait for the right opportunities, especially since no immediate trade offers have met their expectations.



The next few weeks could reveal exciting developments for the team and Kuminga’s future.

For now, Kuminga is likely to stay with Golden State due to a lack of viable trade options and the team’s optimism about his fit.



Kerr even spoke on giving Kuminga an extended role this upcoming season.



His potential to develop into a star alongside Curry and Butler outweighs the uncertainty of a trade, making his retention the most probable outcome as the Warriors gear up for another playoff push.