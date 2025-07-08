Warriors face end of an era following Kevon Looney’s departure

Kevon Looney’s departure from the Golden State Warriors after a decade-long tenure marks the end of an era for a franchise defined by its championship culture.



Drafted 30th overall in 2015 from UCLA, Looney became a cornerstone of three NBA titles (2017, 2018, 2022).



His two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans leaves a significant void in Golden State’s identity, both on and off the court.

Warriors tenure

Looney’s impact extended beyond his modest career averages of 5.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.



Known for his relentless rebounding, strong defense, and selfless professionalism, he was the “hard hat guy” who embodied the grit of the Warriors.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

His playoff performances in 2022—featuring a 22-rebound game against Memphis and a game in which he scored 21 points with 12 rebounds against Dallas—followed by a 22-rebound game against the Kings in 2023 and a 23-rebound game against the Lakers during the same playoff run, established him as the only player with multiple 20-rebound games that year.



Looney’s durability, highlighted by a 290-game consecutive streak from 2021 to 2024, made him a reliable anchor for the team.



Off the court, he acted as a mentor to young players like Jonathan Kuminga and served as a calming presence in a star-studded locker room, earning praise from coach Steve Kerr, who referred to him as the team’s “moral compass.”

A lasting legacy in Golden State

Looney’s exit, driven by financial constraints and Golden State’s need for a shooting big man, forces the Warriors to redefine their frontcourt.



With only Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis currently rostered as centers, the team is facing a depth crisis.



Looney’s institutional knowledge and defensive versatility are irreplaceable in the short term, pushing the Warriors to pursue veterans such as Al Horford.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Warriors’ dynasty, already fading with Klay Thompson’s departure, loses another pivotal player, signaling a shift towards a younger, less proven roster.

In New Orleans, Looney reunites with former Warrior Jordan Poole and coach Willie Green, a former Golden State assistant.



He will likely play a reserve role behind Yves Missi and Derik Queen, bringing his rebounding skills and veteran leadership to a Pelicans team aiming for playoff contention after a challenging 21-win season.



His work ethic and playoff experience could stabilize their frontcourt, although his limited offensive range may restrict his playing time.

Jersey retirement?

Looney leaves Golden State as a beloved figure, with fans and analysts like Marc Spears suggesting that his No. 5 jersey could one day hang in the rafters.



As the Warriors navigate an uncertain future, Looney’s legacy as a selfless champion endures, while his new chapter in New Orleans offers an opportunity to extend his impact.