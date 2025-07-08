Warriors’ salary cap crunch could lead to depth crisis amidst crucial offseason

The Golden State Warriors are facing a crucial offseason in 2025, as their championship window tightens.



General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is dealing with a depth crisis that jeopardizes the team’s contendability in a competitive Western Conference, especially with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets improving.



While the Warriors had a strong regular season, boasting one of the NBA’s best defenses, their playoff exit revealed significant weaknesses in size, point-of-attack defense, and overall roster depth.

Salary Cap concerns

Dunleavy’s offseason has been notably quiet, leading to strong criticism from fans who are disappointed with the lack of significant moves.



Last season’s blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler, alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, consumes 99% of the team’s salary cap this upcoming season ($139.5 million), leaving Golden State constrained under the second apron.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dunleavy has acknowledged that it is “almost impossible” to add high-salary stars, thereby limiting the team’s options to trades, affordable free agents, or draft picks.



After trading their 2025 first-round pick for Butler, the Warriors were left with only the No. 41 selection, which Dunleavy exchanged for two second-round picks (No. 52, Alex Toohey, and No. 56, Will Richard).



While both are promising talents, they are unlikely to make an immediate impact, which exacerbates the depth concerns.

Draymond voices concerns

The Warriors’ roster currently has only nine players under contract, creating uncertainty about the team’s future.



A key focus is Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency, which includes a $7.9 million qualifying offer.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Re-signing him is a priority, as his development could provide a cost-effective boost. However, a potential sign-and-trade situation looms if another team makes a substantial offer.



Fans have expressed their frustration with the start of free agency, and even Draymond Green took to social media to voice his concerns about the stagnation in free agency due to new CBA restrictions.

Kuminga’s contract holds the keys

Dunleavy’s priorities are clear: he needs to improve point-of-attack defense and add size to the roster.



The Warriors struggled against players like Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post unable to provide effective countermeasures.



The options in free agency are limited, and ideal moves would likely hinge on the situation with Jonathan Kuminga.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Making trades is challenging; while Golden State can offer future picks (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032), moving either Green or Butler seems unlikely.



A trade for a versatile two-way player or a stretch big could be beneficial, but salary matching presents a significant hurdle.

Dunleavy’s cautious strategy—relying on Kuminga, second-round picks, and minor signings—could help maintain flexibility, but it risks wasting Curry’s prime years.



Without bold moves, the Warriors may find themselves as a second-tier contender, unable to compete with the elite teams in the Western Conference.