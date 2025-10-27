What the Warriors should do when Al Hordford isn’t in the lineup at center

The Golden State Warriors‘ signing of Al Horford has already shown great promise.



The 39- year- old center gives his all in minutes played and had an excellent performance against Nikola Jokic in a victory over the Denver Nuggets.



The Warriors are doing their best to preserve Horford for a playoff run, so he’s not playing back-to-backs this season.



Would it be better for the Warriors to find more depth at center or let Draymond Green, who will be 36 in March, carry that role when Horford isn’t available?

Let the young guys learn

Quinten Post is a solid big man for Golden State. He stretches the floor well but, being only in his second season, still lacks interior defense against top centers and perimeter mobility to contest quick guards.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Trayce Jackson-Davis, although a better defender, lacks an offensive game outside of being a roll man or camping in the dunker’s spot. This can clog the lanes if Jackson-Davis isn’t screening.



For now, balancing these two when Horford sits may be the best option for their growth as players and to help Green avoid such strenuous duties.

Draymond can still play high-level minutes at center for Golden State

Green is one of the best defenders ever in the NBA. On any given night, he’s expected to be that defensive ace while also being a top playmaker.



Nearly 36, Green is a machine, but this can certainly take a toll as the season goes on. However, Green is shooting 50% from three on four attempts, averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and 7. 7.3 assists.

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

His ability to play the five, while Butler and Kuminga share the floor, has unlocked a high level of two-way versatility that the Warriors can leverage with consistent shooting from this trio.

Horford as a mentor for the young Warriors

The Warriors only have $2 million available to offer for any signing.



The only way to add depth at center is via trade. Horford, even at his age, still displays the skill set perfect for the Warriors, and attempting to replicate what he brings through a trade may be more difficult than it seems.



Staying the course and allowing Post and Jackson-Davis to develop is the best approach, as it lets Horford mentor these young players and stay ready for when playoff time arrives.