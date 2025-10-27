Warriors young guard must play better

Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski, drafted 19th in the 2023 NBA Draft, turned heads as a rookie, earning All-Rookie honors with averages of 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.



Things looked promising for the young Warriors guard, but after playoff struggles, inconsistency, and a rough start to the season, it may be time to evaluate Podziemski’s role on a team aiming for a championship.

Podz wants to be the next face of the Warriors franchise

Podziemski’s sophomore season saw his points per game rise to 11.7, with an even better true shooting percentage. However, during the 2025 playoffs, it became clear that his game did not translate well to playoff basketball.



His true shooting plummeted, along with shooting percentages across the board, as he took 11 attempts per game on 36% from the field—and shot even worse from beyond the arc.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Fast forward three games into this new season, and Podziemski is shooting 36% from the field, 30% from three, on 47% true shooting.



It’s still very early, and this isn’t to sound the alarm, but rather to highlight a player who has stated he wants to be the next face of the Warriors franchise. He even aims to surpass his teammate Stephen Curry. When making these ambitions public, standards are set. Curry, by his second year, averaged 18 points on 48% shooting from the field.

Podziemski should model himself to stand apart

Podziemski is not Curry offensively, but developing facets of his game could make him stand out in his own right.



Curry didn’t average five rebounds until his seventh season, but Podziemski has done so for his career. His strengths lie in making the right plays, reading the game well, and hustling.



However, as a shooting guard, if you’re not putting the ball through the hoop, someone else will.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

With the return of De’Anthony Melton and Seth Curry, maintaining his value on the floor will depend heavily on Podziemski knocking down his jumpers consistently. This would open up space for Curry to operate, and if defenses start leaving Podziemski open, that would be a sign he shouldn’t be on the floor.

His consistent skill set would benefit from coming off the bench. Podziemski can better develop his game as a spark plug, gradually earning a starting role over time. Lowering expectations initially increases his value when he plays well, without the mental pressure of being a starter—pressure that can sometimes weigh heavily.



As the eighth man in the rotation, Podziemski can thrive, and as head coach Steve Kerr noted, it’s about finding his rhythm. Once he does, Golden State’s depth will be among the league’s best.

Trading him might be the best option to avoid a repeat of last playoffs

The two-timeline approach championed by Warriors owner Joe Lacob has repeatedly undermined the franchise’s greatest player.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

This hit-or-miss strategy isn’t the right balance needed for sustained championships, and it’s cost the Warriors since Kevin Durant’s departure.

If Podziemski doesn’t consistently trend upward, it may be in Golden State’s best interest to trade him for an experienced, savvy player who can step up in the playoffs.