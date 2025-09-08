Warriors young star still at impasse with Golden State in contract negotiations

With Training Camp set to begin on Sept. 24, the Golden State Warriors still have not come to terms on an agreement with Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors & Jonathan Kuminga at war over contract

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson reported that Kuminga is in favor of a player option for the second year of the two-year, $45 million deal that the team offered him, whereas the Warriors desire to have a team option in place. Nevertheless, Kuminga is drawn most to the $7.9 million qualifying offer he has on the table for next season.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Many variables are in play for the 22-year-old forward in regard to his contractual motivations. Last season was a second consecutive strong showing for Kuminga, where he averaged 15.3 points per game at a 45.4 percent connect rate from the field.

The expectation is that the incoming fifth-year talent will take the next step in 2025-26. Thus, a player option would give him power to make more money on the front end this season over the existing qualifying offer, before demanding even more money from another team next offseason, should he decline a player option resulting from a resurgent campaign.

Warriors would take major hit from Kuminga situation going south

On the contrary, if the Warriors negotiate their team option, they could decide to decline at the end of the upcoming year, which would send Kuminga into unrestricted free agency at a less advantageous position.

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

No matter, Golden State’s bench would take a major hit should Kuminga abstain from signing any contract with the team. They need the No. 7 overall pick from four years ago to lead the offense for their reserves. His departure would make their adamancy to not trade him last season to form a big four seem null and void.

Thus, both parties will continue to try to find common ground. Kuminga’s return could factor into a championship win.