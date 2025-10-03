Warriors young forward thrilled to end stalemate before 2025-26 season

The new campaign is all that Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is invested in following his offseason of trying to land the perfect deal.

Jonathan Kuminga ready for 2025-26 with Warriors

ESPN’s Anthony Slater revealed Kuminga’s sentiments regarding his return to Golden State following the team’s practice Thursday:

“At the end of the day, let’s see where this takes us. But my focus this year is pushing and actually helping us win. You never know what’s going to happen, but I’m happy, glad to be back,” Kuminga said.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The four-year veteran signed the two-year, $48.5 million deal that Golden State offered him. Kuminga did so the day before his Oct. 1 deadline to decide to rejoin the team.

Kuminga negotiated for most of the offseason. The former No. 7 pick can now bask in his newfound security while earning more than double the $7.9 million qualifying offer. Nevertheless, with a bevy of deals sent his way, Kuminga can now be all about basketball.

Warriors: Kuminga can focus on game in the short-term

Kuminga can be traded at the deadline in February 2026 by the Warriors. However,, the 22-year-old’s main focus will be to play well for the beginning months of the campaign.

Trade or no trade, Kuminga improving his game will serve him best down the line. He can look forward to a prominent role in Golden State’s reserve unit. The team also plans to play him with their primary core, though his three-point shooting will need to improve to make that chemistry work.