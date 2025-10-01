Warriors obtain ‘B+’ grade for ending impasse with young star

The Golden State Warriors‘ extension of Jonathan Kuminga in free agency has been well-received.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga’s contract raved over

Kuminga settled for a two-year, $48.5 million deal to rejoin the Warriors this Tuesday. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton appraised the deal with a ‘B+’ grade:

”Ultimately, the money was too much for Kuminga to pass up,” Pelton said.

“The tradeoff is Kuminga accepting a 2026-27 team option that will limit his earnings potential if he enjoys a breakout year.”

The former No. 7 pick had two deals that were also on the table. The first was the $7.9 million qualifying offer from Golden State. There was a three-year, $75.2 million offer that was also in the works.

The impasse emanated from Kuminga wanting the chance to scan the likely line of suitors following a brilliant 2025-26 campaign, whereas the Warriors desired a certain level of security. The team options for both deals, besides the qualifying offer, conflicted with that. Nevertheless, pressed for time, the four-year veteran signed the two-year deal.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Warriors will have title-caliber team in 2025-26

Kuminga is the final piece that will make the Warriors’ roster complete. Management succeeded in surrounding Stephen Curry, as well as Draymond Green in addition to Jimmy Butler, with aid.

Al Horford serves as a versatile two-way center. De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry ensure the Warriors at the two guard slot.

Kuminga is a player who can be their No. 3 scorer in the 18-point-per-game range. That’s consistent with most championship players in his role.

All that’s needed from Kuminga is to improve his power from three-point land to fit better with Butler, coupled with Green on the court. That will make Golden State a real championship force next season.