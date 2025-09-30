Warriors legend is in peak shape entering 17th career season

Last season, Stephen Curry’s heavy workload took its toll as the Golden State Warriors upset the second-seeded Rockets.



Undefeated in the Western Conference Finals, things looked promising, but fate had other plans when a hamstring injury derailed Curry’s playoff hopes.



Not rushing back from that injury may have been the best decision from Curry’s camp, as his trainer believes that going into Year 17, his explosiveness and first step are faster than ever.

Warriors: Stephen Curry is still in his prime

One thing is certain: Father Time is undefeated.



For an all-time great facing this challenge, every season becomes a scientific process.



Curry has the ability to slow the game down, as certain repetitions become second nature. He’s seen every type of defense and is a master of his craft.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

His trainer explained, “But as players age, the one thing they can do is continue to work on processing information quickly and making faster decisions to compensate for any gap created by losing a step. That hasn’t happened with him yet.”



Curry is still playing at a remarkable pace, proving he is still in his prime.

Ramping up the workload to prepare for next season

At 37, this may be unheard of, but he is indeed still in his prime.



Last season, Stephen played 70 games, averaging 27.5 points on 44% shooting and 39% from beyond the arc per 36 minutes.



He finished ninth in MVP voting, in the top five for Clutch Player of the Year, and was a member of the All-NBA Second Team.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The physicality of the first-round series against Houston may have been a blessing in disguise, as Curry has intensified his workout regimen to counteract the physical toll.



He remains one of the most conditioned athletes in the league, if not the most.



This upcoming season will be the first full one with Jimmy Butler.



Considering how impressive the Warriors were after adding Butler, the ups and downs of the regular season will be more manageable as they aim for another NBA championship.