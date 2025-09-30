Warriors’ young center to have role change due to new signing

Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post has a new forecast for the 2025-26 season.

Warriors: Quinten Post to have an adjusted role

The Warriors added a new center to their roster by bringing in Al Horford in free agency.

The signing will almost surely relegate Post to a role in Golden State’s second unit. Post was in line to be their featured man in the middle.

Post played in 42 games last season. He made 40.8 percent of his three-pointers in the campaign. Post’s brilliant connection was good for the team all year.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

How will Post be featured in Warriors’ new lineup?

Nevertheless, Post’s 16.3 minutes per game from his rookie campaign figure to remain in the same ballpark next season. The former No. 52 pick’s playing time did not rise above his season average much once he began seeing regular time with the Warriors’ first five.

With Golden State’s committee at the position, coupled with Horford — who averaged close to 28 minutes a game at 39 years of age, reduced playing time can be expected for the young five-man.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

No matter, Post will be looked at to connect well from three-point range, as well as in the pick-and-roll in the time he does receive. Horford can assist Post in moving his feet well, plus his work in the interior.

The two-way center has goals that he is looking to achieve in 2025-26. The Warriors’ position-less brand of basketball can allow for Post to play alongside Horford as well as Draymond Green in a big lineup, giving the team more to work with.



