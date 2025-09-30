Warriors’ new center brings refreshing element to offense

The Golden State Warriors have a new center that can man the middle for them in the 2025-26 season.

Al Horford to improve Warriors’ offense

ESPN revealed that Golden State signed 39-year-old center Al Horford to a multi-year deal.

Horford was a coveted big man in the open market for the bulk of the summer. The 18-year veteran had been desirous to sign with Golden State during the team’s negotiation battle with Jonathan Kuminga.

Now, he has much to offer Golden State. In 2024-25, the Florida product averaged nine points along with 6.2 rebounds for the Boston Celtics. Horford also played brilliant defense.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Warriors get two-way center for dynastic core

For the first time since Stephen Curry paired up with Draymond Green in 2012, Golden State can go to battle with a center who is well-versed on offense as well as defense.

Save Quentin Post in 2024-25, whether it was Andrew Bogut, JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia, or Kevon Looney, all of the Warriors’ previous centers for the last 13 seasons could not make three-pointers. Horford won’t apply to that mold.

The former lottery pick made 1.9 three-pointers per game in the campaign that just ended. Horford has averaged 1.8 threes with a 39.2 percent connect rate in his last four seasons with the Celtics.

That, paired with the good work he did in the perimeter as a two-way force, gives Golden State new power in their pick-and-roll game as well as their presence down low.







