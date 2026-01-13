The Golden State Warriors enter this matchup looking to bounce back from a lackluster performance in their last contest.



It won’t be an easy victory as they face the Portland Trailblazers.



The Trailblazers have already defeated Golden State three times this season, but they will be without their leading scorer, Deni Avdija, shifting the balance well in the Warriors’ favor.



Yet this opens the door for a potential trap game, one that the Warriors have fallen into one too many times this season.

The Warriors have yet to defeat Portland this season

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

With Avdija’s absence, Golden State can’t afford complacency.



The Trailblazers’ confidence is real, regardless of Avdija, as they’ve had the Warriors’ number, but it will be up to Golden State to combat the Trailblazers’ superior speed and athleticism.



In their last meeting, Stephen Curry erupted for 48 points in 35 minutes, but it still wasn’t enough as three of the Blazers went off for 25 or more points.



In this matchup, winning the rebounding battle will undoubtedly give the Warriors their best chance.



The Blazers punished Golden State in their matchups this season with second-chance points, extended possessions, and a wear-down of the less athletic Warriors’ defense.



Limiting the time of possession not only stabilizes the Warriors defensively but also allows Curry and the offense to push the pace on their own terms.

The role players must step up tonight

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Golden State has had somewhat of a streaky shooting over their last five games.



Without Avdija, Portland’s defensive game plan may be to throw doubles at Curry and pack the paint, daring other Warriors to beat them with shooting.



Perimeter movement and shotmaking must be sharp, but there just aren’t enough reliable marksmen on the Warriors at a decent enough volume to anticipate this as a given.



Players like Quinten Post, Moses Moody, and Will Richard all can be X-factors for the Warriors tonight.