The Golden State Warriors face a significant test tonight against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Minnesota owns the seventh-best net rating in the NBA, while Golden State continues adjusting to life without Jimmy Butler.



Compounding the challenge, Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled out after sustaining a minor injury in the previous contest.



Against a long, physical Timberwolves team, the Warriors will need near-perfect execution to escape with a road victory.

How the Warriors can stop the Timberwolves

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Minnesota’s greatest strength lies in its balance.



Edwards continues his ascent into the league’s elite, pairing explosive athleticism with improved self-creation and decision-making.



Defensively, the Timberwolves are anchored by Rudy Gobert’s elite rim protection, which allows their perimeter defenders to apply consistent on-ball pressure.



That combination poses a problem for a Warriors team that already struggles to finish inside and relies heavily on streaky shooting outside of Stephen Curry.



Golden State will need timely shot-making across the roster to keep Minnesota’s defense honest.

There is a path to victory

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Warriors’ clearest path to victory requires a Stephen Curry masterclass.



With Kuminga unavailable, Curry must be aggressive from the opening tip, using his off-ball movement and shooting gravity to bend Minnesota’s defense and generate quality looks for role players.



Curry attempts a league-leading 11.6 three-pointers per game, and that volume may need to increase if Golden State hopes to stay competitive.

Defensively, the focus shifts to containing Edwards without overcommitting.



The goal will be to show bodies early, force him into contested mid-range attempts, and limit his downhill attacks while encouraging him to become more of a playmaker.



Draymond Green’s role looms large following his emotional outburst in the last game.



His offensive decision-making and defensive discipline — particularly against a familiar matchup in Gobert — will be critical to avoiding momentum-swinging mistakes.

A victory tonight will instill confidence in a group with high expectations

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Golden State must protect the ball, control tempo, and rely on De’Anthony Melton to stabilize the non-Curry minutes.



If the Warriors can dictate pace and remain composed, they give themselves a chance.



With the trade deadline approaching, stacking unexpected wins could be vital in restoring confidence for a group still looking to make a run.