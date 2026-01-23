The Golden State Warriors walked out of Dallas with another frustrating loss, and this one stings a bit more, especially with Klay Thompson and the Mavericks involved.



The Warriors’ ability to protect the ball was tremendous, with only 10 turnovers, but poor execution down the stretch, paired with some antics from a Warriors veteran, simply derailed Golden State.



To have so much control of the game only to see it run off the tracks in a 123-115 loss.

Curry and Company Did All they could

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry was nothing short of spectacular, erupting for 38 points while knocking down eight 3-pointers and shooting an efficient 51.9% from the field.



This is the version of Curry that warps defenses at will, but even with that supreme ability, the Warriors’ brass has to understand that moves must be made to bring in a proven volume scorer to pair with Curry and still make a run this season.

De’Anthony Melton has been trying his best to be a scoring threat and has provided a great lift for the Warriors, pouring in 22 points in just 23 minutes with decisive drives and timely shotmaking that ultimately stabilized the second unit and made the non-Curry minutes salvageable.



Jonathan Kuminga’s night was brief but encouraging.



He scored 10 points in nine minutes before exiting with a twisted ankle and minor knee hyperextension.



The tone he sets in his time on the floor has been imposing, and Kuminga is a real disruptor, so when he went down, his absence loomed large as the game went on.

The Draymond Green Situation Needs to be Addressed

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For much of the contest, the game was tightly contested, with momentum swinging back and forth.



Both teams traded runs, and Golden State seemed poised to steal a critical road win despite defensive lapses and inconsistent execution.



That momentum was stunted in the fourth quarter following a flagrant foul called on Draymond Green.



Green’s meltdown, arguing with the ref and causing a game stoppage, saw Dallas capitalize instantly, ripping off an 11-0 run that flipped a manageable situation into a deficit Golden State could not recover from.



While Green’s defense remains passable, his overall impact has dipped drastically.



Over the last five games alone, his offensive decision-making has been damaging, totaling 19 assists to 16 turnovers – a ratio that can be seen as a reason the Warriors find themselves fighting an uphill battle more games than not.

Golden State is Back to Square One

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Curry’s brilliance wasn’t enough, and it won’t be until Golden State regains consistency beyond the obvious, making a trade to bring in a respected scorer to alleviate Curry’s load.



Draymond is also a veteran who lacks the composure necessary to win, with his constant antics and a significant drop in production.



Until these issues are addressed, close games will continue to slip away when they matter the most.